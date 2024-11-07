2024 IHSA playoffs: Steve Soucie’s Class 5A second-round analysis

Woodstock North’s Braden Schnake runs the ball against Freeport in first-round IHSA Playoff football action on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024 at Woodstock North High School in Woodstock. Woodstock won its first playoff game since 2012 and will face Nazareth in Round 2. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

There were no giant upsets in the opening round of the Class 5A playoffs. And with that it creates a number of second round matchups between powerhouse programs hoping to find quarterfinal bids.

First round predictions: 13-3

Second-round matchups

Sycamore vs. Westinghouse: Sycamore may have had some close calls early in the season but that seems like ancient history as they’ve been rolling since Week 5 with only one opponent staying with 15 points of them since the early close calls. Westinghouse won its first playoff game in nine tries with the win over fellow CPL opponent Prosser.

Pick: Sycamore

St. Francis vs. Prairie Ridge: St. Francis continues its strong second half of the season and while the opponent on the other side looks relatively strong, the Spartans aren’t phased by playing top competition already owning wins over Loyola and Nazareth. Prairie Ridge is once again running into a CCL/ESCC stronghold early in the draw. Last year the Wolves were defeated by Nazareth in the first round.

Pick: St. Francis

Rochelle vs. Benet: Rochelle’s offense remains in high production mode posting at least 36 points in every game this season aside from its lone loss to Sycamore. Benet started 4-0 on the season, then had a couple of rough games in the middle of the season. But the Redwings seem to have regrouped nicely with a solid win over DePaul to close the regular season and dominated in its first round playoff win over Perspectives/Leadership.

Pick: Rochelle

Nazareth vs. Woodstock North: Nazareth’s title defense got off to a good start with an easy win over Payton. The Roadrunners continue to put up loads of points having posted at least 30 points in all but one game this season. Woodstock North won the school’s second ever playoff game by besting Freeport but the Thunder will have to crank up things considerably particularly on defense if they want to add a third.

Pick: Nazareth

Morgan Park vs. Metamora: Morgan Park continues to carry the mantle of being the only Chicago Public League seemingly capable of making a deep run in the state playoffs. Quarterfinalists last season, the Mustangs appear to be positioning themselves to go at least that far this time around. Metamora has had something of uneven season but appears to be playing well at the right time.

Pick: Morgan Park

Morris vs. Highland: Morris looked like a dangerous lower seed heading into the playoffs and its offensive productivity in a round 1 win over Triad proved that theory correct. Highland season started a bit slow as the Bulldogs were 2-3 through the first five games, but something clicked over the back half of the season as it has scored 55-plus points in four of its last five contests including an opening round win over Marion.

Pick: Morris

Peoria vs. T.F. North: Peoria’s high octane offense has continued to thrive for the most part since undergoing an offseason coaching change as the Lions frequently light up the scoreboard. T.F. North captured its first playoff win since 2002, having faltered in the first round in its last six chances of claiming a playoff win.

Pick: Peoria

Sacred Heart Griffin vs. Joliet Catholic: Last locking horns in the Class 4A 2021 State Championship game (a 56-27 Joliet Catholic victory) these two long-time rivals lock horns once again. Joliet Catholic has leaned heavily on a potent run game this season, while Sacred Heart Griffin’s bigger games have come when the aerial attack is clicking.

Pick: Joliet Catholic