DePaul Prep continues ‘momentous’ streak, wins first-ever IHSA playoff game: Week 10 CCL/ESCC notes

DePaul Prep running back Nick Martinez stiff-arms a Fenwick player during the Rams' win last season. The Rams won their first-ever playoff game Saturday when they defeated Dyett. Photo courtesy Seyoum Asefa/DePaul Prep Athletics

DePaul Prep coach Mike Passarella has had the same conversation over and over again in the last few weeks. Anytime anyone talks to Passarella, all they want to talk about the latest big win in Rams history.

They’re fun conversations to have.

Passarella has helped lead the Rams to historic firsts this season. DePaul returned to the playoffs for the first time since 2015, just the second time since the program changed names from the former Gordon Tech in 2014.

He’ll have more conversations for at least one more week after another historic Saturday. The Rams beat Dyett, 48-8, for their first-ever playoff win and seventh win of the season, the most in any year.

“Every week has been exciting, being able to get to the point where we got to on Saturday, and achieve that achievement that we’ve been able to accomplish as a team, as a program, as a group, it was momentous,” Passarella said. “I think the thought process was a lot of excitement.”

The Rams picked up a commanding playoff win after a tough end to the regular season. DePaul lost 41-38 in overtime to St. Francis in Week 8 before falling 31-24 to Benet in Week 9 in a game that decided the CCL/ESCC Purple championship.

DePaul controlled the line of scrimmage right from the start Saturday and won the turnover battle three to one. Passarella was also happy to get a chance to get most of the players on the roster into the game to gain some playoff experience.

“Letting some kids get butterflies out earlier is a great way in dominating fashion to be able to do that,” Passarella said. “So now some of these younger kids will have this experience moving forward or help us build a program long-term down the road.”

The Rams will move forward with a second-round playoff game against Geneseo on Saturday in the Class 4A playoffs. The Maple Leafs will present a unique look for the Rams with its double wing-T offense, but Passarella is confident his team will be prepared to keep the history going.

“At the end of the day, whatever the point is, round one, round two, round three, Week 9, it doesn’t make a difference on what that other logo is across from you that you’re playing against,” Passarella said. “It just matters when you go out executing.”

Bid to cancel Prep Bowl removed

A bid to cancel the Prep Bowl was withdrawn. Sycamore athletic director Chauncey Carrick initially proposed an IHSA by-law amendment that would get rid of the series but then confirmed to Friday Night Drive that he withdrew his proposal.

The Chicago Sun-Times was the first to report the removal of the submission.

An IHSA by-law limits teams to compete in nine games plus the state playoffs with the exception of the Prep Bowl. Teams are allowed to practice up until the end of the playoffs.

In his original proposal, Carrick wrote that “By allowing the [Chicago Public League] and the CCL to have an additional playoff system, this gives their programs a significant advantage over the remaining 39 football conferences in the IHSA. If a member of a conference that is excluded from the City of Chicago Prep Bowl series does not make the IHSA playoffs, their season is over. Not only can CPL and CCL schools participate in the Prep Bowl series, often times they are added to the Prep Bowl series upon elimination from the IHSA Playoffs series, another opportunity denied to the other 39 conferences that participate in football.”

St. Rita head coach Martin Hopkins looks on during a game at Joliet Catholic last season. Hopkins provided insight into the value of the Prep Bowl and its history. (Dean Reid for Shaw Local News Network) (Dean Reid for Shaw Local News Ne/Dean Reid)

St. Rita won the Prep Bowl last season and Mustangs coach Martin Hopkins was shocked when informed about the proposed amendment.

“The Prep Bowl history is twice as long [as the IHSA state playoffs], and there’s a lot of history behind that,” Hopkins said. “It means a lot to the Catholic schools and the public schools as well. So to just kind of throw that meaning and history to the side, that was kind of shocking.”

The Prep Bowl originally started in 1927 and was the state’s premier football event until the IHSA started its state playoffs 50 years ago. The series, which includes teams that failed to qualify for the playoffs or who were eliminated early in the playoffs, was given a special exception to continue when the playoffs started.

Although the Prep Bowl might not be as popular as it was, Hopkins still saw the value of competing in the series.

“It means a lot,” Hopkins said. “We’ve had a lot of players come back and talk about their experience of playing in the Prep Bowl. And there’s a lot of history behind it, and for our kids to have that honor to be a part of that history, it means a lot.”

In a statement, Carrick explained why he decided to remove the proposal.

“We have decided to pull our IHSA By-law proposal, even though Coach Hopkin’s statement in the Sun-Times is why the proposal was initially made,” Carrick said.” However due to the great respect we have for [interim CPL sports director] Mickey Pruitt and the work he does for CPS, we are withdrawing the by-law proposal.”

Fenwick linebacker Jack Paris runs the ball

Friars senior linebacker Jack Paris has made defensive plays for this team throughout the season. On Saturday, he added offensive snaps to his repertoire and picked up critical yards for Fenwick to beat Brother Rice in the first round of the Class 7A playoffs.

“We’ve been saving that for a big game,” Fenwick coach Matt Battaglia said. “We know Jack’s a player who has been playing football since he was about 2 years old, so he knows how to play all positions.”

Paris rushed for 21 yards on eight carries, picking up a few critical first downs for the Friars in the second half. He was happy to get a chance to help his team find a way to advance in the playoffs for the first time since 2021.

“I told coach I want that rock, you give me the rock,” Paris said. “I used to play quarterback and middle linebacker when I was younger so I know how to run the rock a little bit.”

Brother Rice ends season after going ‘through a ringer’

Although Crusaders coach Casey Quedenfeld was disappointed to have his team’s season end against the Friars on Saturday, he was proud of what Brother Rice accomplished this season, especially his seniors.

Brother Rice ended the season at 6-4, with all four of its losses (Marist, St. Rita, Loyola, Fenwick) coming against teams that made the playoffs and advanced to the second round of their respective classes. The Crusaders also beat Mount Carmel.

“This group has been through a ringer,” Quedenfeld said. “Like I told them, they never lost by more than seven points, and then this, the smallest loss was three points. I told them when they were freshmen, they won three games, and now they’re here, and they played a tremendous schedule.”

Keeping CCL/ESCC playoff tabs

The CCL/ESCC had a strong start to the playoffs, with 12 of the 14 teams advancing to the second round. The megaconference was guaranteed to lose at least one team since Fenwick played Brother Rice.

There were plenty of other achievements this past weekend on top of the Rams earning their first playoff win in program history. Benet won its first playoff game since 2017 when the Redwings advanced to the Class 7A semifinals.

Meanwhile, Loyola won its 17th straight first-round game, having won each postseason since 2007. The Ramblers have won four state championships during that span and played in four more title games.

The megaconference will have some interesting matchups in the second round and can advance 11 teams at most. Loyola and Marist will play against each other in the second round of the 8A bracket.