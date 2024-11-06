College update: Ex-Bureau Valley QB Drake Dravis wrapping up career at Quincy University

Brothers Teegan (left) and Drake Davis have taken different paths to their collegiate football careers. Teegan is taking a medical redshirt in his second year at Iowa while Drake is a grad student playing for Quincy University. Drake transferred to Quincy from Northern Michigan University. (Photos provided)

Drake Davis, who prepped at Bureau Valley and Naperville North high schools, is wrapping up his collegiate football career at Quincy University.

The Hawks quarterback completed 14 of 24 passes for 106 yards and rushed three times for 38 yards for Quincy in last week’s 24-20 win over William Jewel College in his final home game at “the Rock.”

On the year, Davis, a graduate student, has completed 138 of 207 passes for 1,284 yards and 10 TDs with eight interceptions.

The Hawks (5-3) travel to Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar, Mo. on Saturday.

Davis transfered to Quincy from Northern Michigan University, where he threw TD passes to his brother Wyatt.

Teegan Davis, Drake’s brother, is dressing for home games and practicing with the Iowa Hawkeyes. The all-stater from Princeton will take a medical redshirt coming off a 2023 knee injury, and have four more years to play.

Princeton’s Grant Foes is wrapping up his senior season at Indiana Wesleyan University. He is a lineman for the Wildcats.

Grant Foes

Payne Miller, a 2024 Princeton High School graduate, is moving into the starting rotation on the defensive line for Western Illinois in Saturday’s home game against Tennessee State University. He has played in two games this season, recording his first solo tackle in the Leathernecks’ 45-38 loss at Eastern Illinois last week.

Another 2024 PHS grad, Bennett Williams, is red-shirting at Air Force. He’s back to full contact in practice at nose guard for the Falcons coming back from a mid-season ending knee surgery last year at PHS.

Pierce Miller (Payne’s brother), who played at PHS before moving away, is a starting nose guard for Div. 2 Michigan Tech. The Huskies (6-3) host Grand Valley State in a key GLAIC game Saturday in Houghton, Mich.

Spring Valley’s Mac Resetich has played in all nine games for the Fighting Illini (6-3) at defensive back, making 10 tackles, including eight solos. The Illini are idle until hosting Michigan State on Nov. 16.

Mac Resetich (Photo provided)

Two St. Bede products are teaming up on the offensive line for University of St. Francis in Joliet - junior Rylan Heersink and Matteo Pullara. Heersink has played in five games for the Saints (6-2).

Tyreke Fortney (St. Bede) played in six games for Santa Barbara (Calif.) Community College at receiver with 15 receptions for 197 yards and one touchdown. He has received some offers to move on.

Former Bruin Max Bray is transferring from Aurora University to Rockford.

St. Bede product Ethan Sramek has called it a career after sustaining a knee injury at Eureka College.