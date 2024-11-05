Friday Night Drive Week 11 Power Rankings: Almost total stability at top

Lyons Township’s Tucker King cuts upfield after a catch against Joliet West in the first round of the playoffs on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024 in La Grange. No. 5 Lyons cruised to a win and maintained its position in the Friday Night Drive Power Rankings. (Gary Middendorf)

Week 1 of the IHSA playoffs provided almost no damage to the members of the Friday Night Drive Power Rankings.

Just two of the top 25 lost in Week 10, with one of those losses coming to another member of the top 25 as Fenwick toppled Brother Rice.

None of the top 16 teams suffered a setback.

Two teams moved or returned to the Top 25 as Libertyville entered at No. 24 and Maine South rounded out the Top 25 with its return in the 25th position.

Here are the complete Friday Night Drive Power Rankings: