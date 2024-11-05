Bishop McNamara coach Bob Kelly resigns after two seasons

: Former Bishop McNamara head football coach Bob Kelly speaks to the Fightin' Irish after a 2023 home game against Chicago Christian. Kelly announced his resignation as football coach and dean of students Tuesday, both effective immediately. (Cody Samuelson/Daily J)

KANKAKEE — Bishop McNamara head football coach Bob Kelly resigned Tuesday, per a post he made on his X account (formerly Twitter) Tuesday morning.

Kelly also resigned from his position as the dean of students.

“I have resigned effective immediately as both dean of students and head football coach at Bishop McNamara,” Kelly’s post read. “I wish the Bishop McNamara community and football program the best of luck.”

Kelly confirmed his resignation to the Daily Journal Tuesday evening.

“I wish the community and football program best of luck,” Kelly said. “I’m extremely happy and grateful for the opportunity to become a head coach.”

Bishop McNamara athletic director Aaron Hamilton confirmed Kelly’s resignation to the Daily Journal from McNamara’s side, adding, “We wish Bob Kelly the best of luck in his future coaching and professional endeavors.”

The Fightin’ Irish went 8-10 under Kelly the past two seasons, finishing each of those years with a 4-5 record. Kelly succeeded interim head coach Shawn Lade, who coached the team in 2022.

Kelly was the third coach of the program since longtime head coach Rich Zinanni retired following the 2021 season after winning five state championships and 371 games, the third-most for a coach in IHSA history.

Zinanni’s immediate successor, Alan Rood, resigned to bring back the football program at St. Anne, where he is also a physical education and health teacher, before coaching a game with the Irish.

As they begin the search for a new head coach, Hamilton said that there is momentum within the program. Rich Zinanni Stadium will be rebuilt this offseason, and football participation at the freshmen level was the highest the school has had in 15 years this fall.

“We’re definitely looking forward to the future,” Hamilton said. “A new stadium is in the works, that’s always exciting.

“Having a large freshmen class and continuing that momentum with large numbers is promising, and we’re excited about that in the future for sure.”