Opening-round IHSA playoff results, second-round schedules across the Herald-News area

Football: Joliet Catholic vs Jacksonville NOV 02 Jacksonville's Charles Kholian (7) tries to elude Joliet Catholic's Derrick Pomatto (46) during an IHSA Class 5A first-round playoff game at Joliet. (Dean Reid for Shaw Local News) (Dean Reid for Shaw Local News/Dean Reid)

Here are opening-round results and second-round matchups for our Herald-News area teams in the IHSA playoffs.

Class 8A

Lincoln-Way East 42, Niles West 0: Top-seeded L-W East (10-0) will visit No. 17 Minooka (8-2) in the second round for a 6 p.m. kickoff Friday.

Minooka 37, Taft 6: No. 17-seeded Minooka (8-2) will host No. 1 seed Lincoln-Way East (10-) at 6 p.m. Friday.

Lyons 38, Joliet West 0: Joliet West sees its season end with a record of 5-5.

Downers Grove South 31, Plainfield South 27: The Cougars (7 -3) had their season come to a close.

Class 7A

Lincoln-Way Central 49, Maine West 7: No. 24-seeded L-W Central (7-3) gets to host No. 25 Hoffman Estates (7-3) in the second round at 7 p.m. Friday.

Lincoln-Way West 34, Pekin 14: The No. 20 Warriors (7-3) will entertain fourth-seeded Batavia (9-1) at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Class 6A

Bloomington 31, Lemont 20: Lemont’s season ends with a record of 6-4.

Class 5A

Morris 57, Troy Triad 28: The road win allows 13th-seeded Morris (6-4) to host No. 5 Highland (7-3) in the second round, with kickoff scheduled for 4 p.m. Saturday.

Joliet Catholic 58, Jacksonville 6: The sixth-seeded Hilltoppers (7-3) will visit Sacred Heart-Griffin (6-4) in Springfield for a 2 p.m. Saturday second-round clash of elite programs.

Class 4A

Coal City 41, Johnsburg 13: The Coalers (8-2), the No. 7 seed, will travel to face Rockford Boylan (6-4) at 1 p.m. on Saturday in the second round.

Class 3A

Wilmington 42, Stillman Valley 7: The second-seeded Wildcats (10-0) will get a second consecutive home playoff game Saturday, hosting No. 7 Eureka (9-1) for a 5 p.m. opening kickoff.

Class 2A

Dwight/GSW 41, Momence 13: The 12th-seeded Trojans (7-3) will be home for a 1 p.m. kickoff Saturday against No. 4 Elmwood-Brimfield (9-1).

Seneca 39, El Paso-Gridley 23: No. 7 Seneca (9-1) travels to Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin (10-0) for a showdown at 2 p.m. Saturday.