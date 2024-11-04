November 04, 2024
Opening-round IHSA playoff results, second-round schedules across the Herald-News area

By J.T. Pedelty
Jacksonville's Charles Kholian (7) tries to elude Joliet Catholic's Derrick Pomatto (46) during the IHSA Class 5A first round playoff game on Saturday, Nov 02, 2024 at Joliet. (Dean Reid for Shaw Local News)

Here are opening-round results and second-round matchups for our Herald-News area teams in the IHSA playoffs.

Class 8A

Lincoln-Way East 42, Niles West 0: Top-seeded L-W East (10-0) will visit No. 17 Minooka (8-2) in the second round for a 6 p.m. kickoff Friday.

Minooka 37, Taft 6: No. 17-seeded Minooka (8-2) will host No. 1 seed Lincoln-Way East (10-) at 6 p.m. Friday.

Lyons 38, Joliet West 0: Joliet West sees its season end with a record of 5-5.

Downers Grove South 31, Plainfield South 27: The Cougars (7 -3) had their season come to a close.

Class 7A

Lincoln-Way Central 49, Maine West 7: No. 24-seeded L-W Central (7-3) gets to host No. 25 Hoffman Estates (7-3) in the second round at 7 p.m. Friday.

Lincoln-Way West 34, Pekin 14: The No. 20 Warriors (7-3) will entertain fourth-seeded Batavia (9-1) at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Class 6A

Bloomington 31, Lemont 20: Lemont’s season ends with a record of 6-4.

Class 5A

Morris 57, Troy Triad 28: The road win allows 13th-seeded Morris (6-4) to host No. 5 Highland (7-3) in the second round, with kickoff scheduled for 4 p.m. Saturday.

Joliet Catholic 58, Jacksonville 6: The sixth-seeded Hilltoppers (7-3) will visit Sacred Heart-Griffin (6-4) in Springfield for a 2 p.m. Saturday second-round clash of elite programs.

Class 4A

Coal City 41, Johnsburg 13: The Coalers (8-2), the No. 7 seed, will travel to face Rockford Boylan (6-4) at 1 p.m. on Saturday in the second round.

Class 3A

Wilmington 42, Stillman Valley 7: The second-seeded Wildcats (10-0) will get a second consecutive home playoff game Saturday, hosting No. 7 Eureka (9-1) for a 5 p.m. opening kickoff.

Class 2A

Dwight/GSW 41, Momence 13: The 12th-seeded Trojans (7-3) will be home for a 1 p.m. kickoff Saturday against No. 4 Elmwood-Brimfield (9-1).

Seneca 39, El Paso-Gridley 23: No. 7 Seneca (9-1) travels to Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin (10-0) for a showdown at 2 p.m. Saturday.