November 04, 2024
Bureau County area football standings, Nov. 4

By Kevin Hieronymus
Princeton's Noah LaPorte proved to be a tough to bring down at Prophetstown Friday night.

Noah LaPorte and the Princeton Tigers defeated Oregon 40-8 in the first round of the Class 3A Playoffs (Mike Vaughn)

Here’s a look at Bureau County area football standings through one week of the postseason

BCR TeamsW-L
Princeton (4-1 TRAC Mississippi)9-1
*Amboy-LaMoille9-1
Bureau Valley (2-3 Lincoln Trail/Prairieland)4-5
Hall-Putnam County (1-4 TRAC Mississippi)2-7
St. Bede (1-3 Chicagoland Prairie)2-7
*8-Man football
Three Rivers MississippiConAll
Monmouth-Roseville5-08-2
Princeton4-19-1
Kewanee3-25-5
Sherrard2-32-7
Hall-PC1-42-7
Mendota0-50-9

Last week’s playoff scores

Olney Richland County 41, Kewanee 14

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 22, Monmouth-Roseville 20

Princeton 40, Oregon 8

Three Rivers RockConAll
Newman5-08-2
Rockridge4-18-2
Erie-Prophetstown2-35-5
Riverdale2-34-5
Mercer County2-34-5
Orion0-52-7

Last week’s playoff scores

Newman 50, Chicago Hope 22

Bismarck-Henning 14, E-P 6

Rockridge 22, Eastland-Pearl City 8

Lincoln Trail/Prairieland (Large School)ConAll
Farmington7-010-0
Elmwood-Brimfield6-19-1
Macomb5-27-3
llini West4-36-4
Bureau Valley3-44-5
Knoxville2-52-7
West Hancock1-61-8
Lewistown-Valley-Cuba0-70-9

Last week’s playoff scores

Chicago Christian 53, Illini West 16

Elmwood-Brimfield 56, Fithian Oakwood 26

Farmington 21, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 0

Murphysboro 56, Macomb 33

Chicagoland/PrairieConW-L
Seneca5-09-1
Ottawa Marquette3-26-4
Dwight-GSW2-27-3
St. Bede1-32-7
Walther Christian0-30-6

Last week’s playoff scores

Dwight-GSW 41, Momence 13

Ottawa Marquette 44, Rushville-Industry 6

Seneca 39, El Paso-Gridley 23