Bureau County area football standings, Nov. 4

Here’s a look at Bureau County area football standings through one week of the postseason
|BCR Teams
|W-L
|Princeton (4-1 TRAC Mississippi)
|9-1
|*Amboy-LaMoille
|9-1
|Bureau Valley (2-3 Lincoln Trail/Prairieland)
|4-5
|Hall-Putnam County (1-4 TRAC Mississippi)
|2-7
|St. Bede (1-3 Chicagoland Prairie)
|2-7
|*8-Man football
|Three Rivers Mississippi
|Con
|All
|Monmouth-Roseville
|5-0
|8-2
|Princeton
|4-1
|9-1
|Kewanee
|3-2
|5-5
|Sherrard
|2-3
|2-7
|Hall-PC
|1-4
|2-7
|Mendota
|0-5
|0-9
Last week’s playoff scores
Olney Richland County 41, Kewanee 14
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 22, Monmouth-Roseville 20
Princeton 40, Oregon 8
|Three Rivers Rock
|Con
|All
|Newman
|5-0
|8-2
|Rockridge
|4-1
|8-2
|Erie-Prophetstown
|2-3
|5-5
|Riverdale
|2-3
|4-5
|Mercer County
|2-3
|4-5
|Orion
|0-5
|2-7
Last week’s playoff scores
Newman 50, Chicago Hope 22
Bismarck-Henning 14, E-P 6
Rockridge 22, Eastland-Pearl City 8
|Lincoln Trail/Prairieland (Large School)
|Con
|All
|Farmington
|7-0
|10-0
|Elmwood-Brimfield
|6-1
|9-1
|Macomb
|5-2
|7-3
|llini West
|4-3
|6-4
|Bureau Valley
|3-4
|4-5
|Knoxville
|2-5
|2-7
|West Hancock
|1-6
|1-8
|Lewistown-Valley-Cuba
|0-7
|0-9
Last week’s playoff scores
Chicago Christian 53, Illini West 16
Elmwood-Brimfield 56, Fithian Oakwood 26
Farmington 21, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 0
Murphysboro 56, Macomb 33
|Chicagoland/Prairie
|Con
|W-L
|Seneca
|5-0
|9-1
|Ottawa Marquette
|3-2
|6-4
|Dwight-GSW
|2-2
|7-3
|St. Bede
|1-3
|2-7
|Walther Christian
|0-3
|0-6
Last week’s playoff scores
Dwight-GSW 41, Momence 13
Ottawa Marquette 44, Rushville-Industry 6
Seneca 39, El Paso-Gridley 23