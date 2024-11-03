Princeton will play at Chicago King in second round

Princeton's Noah LaPorte sprints down the field to score a touchdown on this run over Oregon's Hunter Bartel during the Class 3A playoff game on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024 at Princeton High School. The Tigers will play at Chicago King next week. (Scott Anderson)

The Princeton Tigers punched their ticket into the second-round of the Class 3A playoffs with Friday’s 40-8 win over Oregon.

Now they know where that ticket will take them.

The No. 4 seeded Tigers will travel to Chicago next weekend for a second-round matchup with No. 14 Chicago King. The Jaguars beat No. 5 Chicago Marshall Saturday, also by a 40-8 final.

No time, date or place has been set yet. King has played its home games this season at Gately Stadium, located at 810 E 103rd St in Chicago.

King is 7-3, including a Week 9 forfeit to Chicago Bogan.

The Jaguars have qualified for the playoffs three out of the last four seasons, their last win coming in 2015. They now have a 4-13 playoff record.

Princeton seeks its fifth straight quarterfinals appearance.