Princeton will play at Chicago King in second round

The Princeton Tigers punched their ticket into the second-round of the Class 3A playoffs with Friday’s 40-8 win over Oregon.
Now they know where that ticket will take them.
The No. 4 seeded Tigers will travel to Chicago next weekend for a second-round matchup with No. 14 Chicago King. The Jaguars beat No. 5 Chicago Marshall Saturday, also by a 40-8 final.
No time, date or place has been set yet. King has played its home games this season at Gately Stadium, located at 810 E 103rd St in Chicago.
King is 7-3, including a Week 9 forfeit to Chicago Bogan.
The Jaguars have qualified for the playoffs three out of the last four seasons, their last win coming in 2015. They now have a 4-13 playoff record.
Princeton seeks its fifth straight quarterfinals appearance.