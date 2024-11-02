What a rush: Jack Finn scores 4 TDs in return, helps carry Prairie Ridge past Goode into second round

Prairie Ridge's Jack Finn runs through the Chicago Goode defense to score the his first touchdown during an IHSA Class 5A first-round football game on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, at Prairie Ridge High School in Crystal Lake. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

CRYSTAL LAKE - One of the key factors in postseason football is having a healthy team.

As Prairie Ridge entered its first-round playoff matchup against Goode STEM Academy from Chicago it received a major boost to the lineup.

After missing time late in the regular season with an injury, senior running back Jack Finn returned and provided an instant spark, taking the hand-off on the first play from scrimmage and racing 53 yards for the touchdown.

“It was nice being back,” Finn said. “I just hated not being able to play with my brothers. It felt really good to contribute and our line did an amazing job.”

That first score was one of Finn’s four rushing touchdowns on the day and helped the Wolves advance in the Class 5A playoffs with the 65-6 win.

“Jack loves football,” Prairie Ridge coach Mike Frericks said. “He wants to be out there so bad that it was hard to say ‘no, Jack, you’re not ready.’ So then we were able to unleash him today which was good for him and us.”

Finn scored three touchdowns in the first quarter, adding a three-yard run and one-yard run in staking the Wolves (8-2) to a 28-0 lead. He added a 16-yard score in the second quarter. Finn finished with 159 yards rushing on 15 carries.

Running back Nick Petty added two touchdown runs, a seven-yard score in the first quarter and a four-yard run in the second quarter.

“It feels great to get into the end zone,” Petty said. “We still have a lot of work to get done, but our seniors are going to make sure we keep working and getting better.”

Quarterback Owen Satterlee guided the offense to seven scoring drives in the first half. The sophomore, stepping in for injured quarterback Luke Vanderweil, connected with receiver Eli Loeding on a 45-yard touchdown pass early in the second quarter, helping build a 50-6 lead at halftime. Jake Wagler and Alexander Trejo scored on touchdown runs in the second half.

As impressive as the offense played, the defense was equally imposing.

The Wolves defense limited Goode to 136 yards rushing and minus-7 yards passing. Ethan Hart and Hunter Mosolino each had a fumble recovery, Giovanni Creatore had an interception and Walter Pollack had a tackle for loss.

“We haven’t been able to create as many turnovers this year as we would like, but today everyone stepped up and that’s one of things we’re focused on for the playoffs is get the ball back for the offense,” said senior linebacker Jace Kranig, who had six tackles in the first half.

“It was a great team effort, we have really been preaching about working as a team and not individuals at practice and it showed today,” said senior linebacker Andrew Koeppen, who had five tackles.

With the Wolves advancing to play at St. Francis in the second round, getting this first-round playoff win takes away from some bitterness of exiting in the first-round last season.

“After what happened last year, it feels amazing to get that lift moving into the second round,” Kranig said.

“We have a lot of senior leadership, but at this time of the year, everyone has to be a leader, and everyone has to rise up and make sure we’re getting better each week,” Finn said.

Prairie Ridge 65, Goode STEM Academy 6

Goode 0- 6- 0- 0—6

Prairie Ridge 28- 22- 7- 8—65

First Quarter

PR- Finn 53 run (Porter kick), 11:46

PR- Finn 3 run (Porter kick), 6:24

PR- Petty 7 run (Porter kick), 2:41

PR- Finn 1 run (Porter kick), 1:01

Second Quarter

PR- Loeding 45 pass from Satterlee (Saterlee run), 9:16

G- Gavin 7 run (PAT no good), 5:29

PR- Finn 16 run, (Porter kick), 2:11

PR- Petty 4 run, (Porter kick), :38

Third Quarter

PR- Wagler 2 run, (Porter kick), :18

Fourth Quarter

PR- Trejo 20 run (Satterlee to Loeding), 7:44

Individual Statistics

RUSHING- Goode: Thomas 16-47, Gonzalez 3-38, Gavin 8-37, Boston 2-7, Evans 3-6, Rogers 1-5, Cleveland 4-0, Patterson-Veal 1- minus 4. Totals: 38-136. PR: Finn 15-159, Byk 5-41, Trejo 3-35, Satterlee 4-34, Wagler 3-18, Petty 2-11, Kautz 1-1. Totals: 33-299.

PASSING- Goode: Gavin 2-6-1- minus 7. PR: Satterlee 1-5-0-45

RECEIVING- Goode: Thomas 1-1, Gonzalez 1- minus 8. PR: Loeding 1-45.

TOTAL TEAM YARDS: Goode 129, Prairie Ridge 344