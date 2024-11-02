Genoa-Kingston football vs. DuPec Class 3A playoffs score, news, our pick, live coverage

Genoa-Kingston faces Durand-Pecatonica in Round 1 of the 2024 Class 3A IHSA football playoffs. Friday Night Drive editor Eddie Carifio will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Genoa-Kingston vs. DuPec kickoff: 1 p.m., Saturday

Where: DuPec

Genoa-Kingston-DuPec preview

About the Cogs: The Cogs have now qualified for eight of the past nine postseasons after missing last year. They got in this year thanks to a 29-14 win against Rockford Lutheran last week, their only win against a playoff team this season, although they lost to Oregon and Stillman Valley by a combined five points. Nathan Kleba has run the offense for the Cogs at quarterback, with G-K throwing the ball more than in the past. Hayden Hodgson and Patrick Young have been frequent targets for the Cogs, who use a committee at running back while running the wing-T.

About the Rivermen: Durand and Pecatonica formed a co-op in 2017, and have now qualified for the playoffs for the past five postseasons. The Rivermen’s only blemish this year is a 46-22 loss to Lena-Winslow in Week 6. They’ve averaged 41.5 points per game. Cooper Hoffman is a dual-threat quarterback, having completed 69.6% of his passes for 1,752 yards, 20 touchdowns and four interceptions. He’s also rushed for 634 yards and 15 touchdowns. Dermot Dolan leads the team with 727 rushing yards. Jaxon Diedrich (43-749-10) and Brody Black (38-716-7) have been the main targets for Hoffman. The winner of this game faces either No. 11 Buckley-Loda (6-3) or No. 6 Monmouth-Roseville (8-1) in the second round.

FND pick: Du-Pec