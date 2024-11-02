Freeport football vs. Woodstock North Class 5A playoffs score, news, our pick, live coverage

Woodstock North's Braelan Creighton is seen handing off the ball with just minutes left in the 4th quarter, taking over for Parker Halihan against Kishwaukee River Conference and crosstown rival Woodstock at Woodstock H.S. (Paul J. McKenna for Shaw Local News Network)

Freeport faces Woodstock North in Round 1 of the 2024 Class 5A IHSA football playoffs. Friday Night Drive editor Alex Kantecki will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Freeport vs. Woodstock North kickoff: 6 p.m. Saturday

Where: Woodstock North High School

Freeport-Woodstock North preview

About the Pretzels: Freeport finished sixth in the NIC-10, winning its final two games, including 14-6 over Rockford East in Week 9, to get in the playoffs. The Pretzels overcame an 0-2 start to the season, including a double-overtime loss to Belvidere North in Week 2. It’s Freeport’s first winning regular season and playoff appearance since the Pretzels went 5-5 in 2015.

About the Thunder: Woodstock North tied the school record for most wins in a season with an 8-7 crosstown victory against Woodstock in Week 9. Third-string quarterback Braelan Creighton led the game-winning drive, scoring a TD with 31 seconds remaining. RB David Randecker led the Thunder with 96 rushing yards on 20 carries and scored the game-winning 2-point conversion. … North last went to the playoffs in 2017 and 2018. A win in the first round would break the team’s record for wins in a season.

Winner plays: No. 3 Nazareth (7-2) or No. 14 Chicago Payton (5-4)

FND pick: Freeport

Live updates