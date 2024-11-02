Downers Grove South tops Plainfield South in back-and-forth game, gets first playoff win since 2011

Plainfield South at Downers Grove South Downers Grove South's Joseph Vieyra (24) celebrates his late touchdown with Jacobi Spraggins (77) during Class 8A Playoff football game between Plainfield South at Downers Grove South on Friday, Nov 1, 2024 in Downers Grove. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

DOWNERS GROVE – Downers Grove South defeated Plainfield South Plainfield South 31-27 in a back-and-forth Class 8A first-round game on Friday in Downers Grove.

Quarterback Dominic West threw a touchdown pass to Keon Maggitt, Daniel Mensah scored on a go-ahead TD run in the third quarter and Gavin Powels returned a blocked field goal 81 yards for a score as Downers Grove South (8-2) captured its first playoff win since 2011.

The Mustangs advanced to play at Lyons Township next week.

“It was awesome,” West said. “There is nothing better than seeing your defense hold tight and they did that tonight.”

With time running out in the first half, West threw his first touchdown of the night to Maggitt in the back corner of the end zone to give the Mustangs a 10-7 halftime lead. Plainfield South (7-3) got the ball to start the second half and ran the ball effectively, punching in a score on a 3-yard Prentice Smith TD run to make it 14-10.

Later in the third, Downers Grove South regained the lead at 17-14 after a 19-yard run by Mensah found the end zone.

Plainfield South at Downers Grove South Plainfield South's Cody Hogan (15) takes off with the ball on a designed run during Class 8A Playoff football game between Plainfield South at Downers Grove South on Friday, Nov 1, 2024 in Downers Grove. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

Downers Grove South’s Coen Godenschwager picked off a pass on Plainfield South’s next possession, but needing a big play the Cougars got it.

Southern Illinois commit defensive back David Obadein jumped a pass by West and was able to tip the ball to himself for the interception, setting up the Plainfield South offense with excellent field position late in the third quarter.

On the ensuing possession, Plainfield South QB Cody Hogan was stopped on a third and three run, setting up a 25-yard field goal try that would tie the game. The kick was good but an illegal formation penalty by the Cougars forced a re-kick. The following attempt by Plainfield South was blocked and Powels ran it back 81 yards for a touchdown by, increasing the Mustangs’ lead to 24-14.

Hogan connected with Caden Pierceall for a 22-yard TD in the fourth quarter to cut the Mustangs’ lead to three, but Downers Grove South answered with its own score. Plainfield South’s Buddy Amos returned the ensuing kickoff 90 yards for a TD to make it 31-27, but the Downers Grove offense managed to hold possession for the final few minutes to earn the victory.

Aidan Kanazawa added an interception as the Mustangs won their seventh straight game.

“We hung in there tonight and our kids played hard,” Downers Grove South coach Mark Molinari said.

Downers Grove South kicked a 30-yard field goal for the game’s first points after a scoreless first quarter, but Plainfield South came back on its next possession, Hogan’s 31-yard TD pass to Logan Weiss.

“They’ve done nothing but work hard the last few weeks and I’m very happy for them.” Plainfield South coach Jake Brosman said. ”These kids have shown amazing heart all season and have continued to fight. No matter what they continued to push each other to get better each and every week.”