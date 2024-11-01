Oregon football vs. Princeton Class 3A playoffs score, news, our pick, live coverage

Oregon faces Princeton in Round 1 of the 2024 Class 3A IHSA football playoffs. Friday Night Drive editor Kevin Hieronymus will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Oregon vs. Princeton kickoff: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Bryant Field

Oregon-Princeton preview

Noteworthy: This is the first meeting of schools located 50 miles apart.

About the Hawks: Oregon is a member of the Big Northern Conference, which had six of its nine teams qualify for the playoffs, including 3A No. 1 Byron and 4A No. 4 ranked Dixon. Despite a 5-4 record, Princeton coach Ryan Pearson said the Tigers will not be overlooking the Hawks. “They’re a very scary 5-4 team. They come out of a very, very tough conference, so they’re battle-tested,” he said. “They’ve played quite a few playoff teams that have been very successful in the playoffs. We know what we’re up against. it will be no easy task. You’ve got to survive and advance. We’re certainly not looking past anything outside of what are Week 1 opponent is going to be. Because if we don’t take of business, the reality is our season could be done.” ... Pearson notes the Hawks are getting healthy at the right time, noting the return of Joshua Crandall, a 6-5, 215-pound Div. I TE/DE prospect, “who is absolutely a difference-maker.” ... Oregon rushed for more than 500 yards in a 55-19 Week 8 win over Rock Falls, led by 161 yards and a touchdown from Logan Weems and Keaton Salsbury, who added 102 yards and two TDs on seven rushes. ... The Hawks made the postseason for back-to-back years for the first time since 2013-14. They lost 34-0 to Durand-Pecatonica in the first round last year. ... Playoff history: Appearances - 17. Consecutive - 2; Record - 15-15. Farthest advancement - 3A runner-up (2001).

About the Tigers: This will mark the fifth straight playoff opener at home for the Tigers. They are 5-0 in first-round games (4-0 at home) and 7-4 in home playoff games under Pearson. The Tiger coach is happy to play at home. “Any time you get the opportunity to play in the ‘Jungle’ in front of your home fans and home community, it’s nice. We really have a phenomenal atmosphere out there. Our kids are excited. Certainly nice not to have to travel,” Pearson said. ... The Tigers have rebounded since losing to Monmouth-Roseville 31-3 in Week 5, a loss that snapped their streak of six straight Three Rivers Mississippi titles, outscoring their final four opponents 216-48 to finish 8-1. Princeton had 45 playoff opponents (wins by opponents), defeating four of five playoff teams on its schedule. The Tigers, who had been ranked as high as No. 3 before the loss to Monmouth-Roseville, was tied for No. 9 inn the final AP Poll. Playoff history: Appearances - 16. Consecutive - 7; Record - 20-14. Farthest advancement - 3A runner-up (1989).

Next: The winner will face No. 5 Chicago Marshall (8-1) or No. 12 King (6-3) in the second round with No. 1 Byron (9-0) or No. 9 Montini (7-2) likely in the quarterfinals. The Tigers would host No. 5 Marshall and travel to No. 12 King while the Hawks would host either.

Friday Night Drive pick: Princeton

Live updates