NewsTribune first-round playoff preview capsules: Princeton, Amboy open at home

A look at first-round playoff games for NewsTribune area teams.

Class 3A

No. 13 Oregon (5-4) at No. 4 Princeton (8-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Tigers: Princeton has won four games in a row by a combined score of 216-48 since losing to Monmouth-Roseville, including a 61-14 win over Erie-Prophetstown in the regular-season finale. … The Tigers have scored 40 points or more in six games this season while holding seven opponents to fewer than 20 points. … Princeton has rushed for 2,555 yards, an average of 283.9 yards per game. Casey Etheridge has run for 1,274 yards and 20 touchdowns, while Ace Christiansen has rushed for 611 yards and nine TDs. … Quarterback Will Lott has completed 36 of 70 passes for 495 yards and eight TDs with two interceptions. Noah LaPorte, a Northwestern recruit, has 19 receptions for 260 yards and three TDs, and Arthur Burden has five catches for 117 yards and three scores. … Defensively, Ian Morris, Burden, Common Green and Curtis Odell are the team’s top tacklers. Morris has 64 tackles, five tackles for loss and two sacks; Burden has 63 tackles, eight tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks; Green has 58 stops with 9.5 TFLs and one sack; and Odell has 54 tackles, four TFLs and 1.5 sacks. … The Tigers have forced 14 turnovers with eight interceptions and six fumble recoveries. Christiansen has intercepted three passes. … The Tigers are playing their fifth straight first-round home game. “Anytime you get the opportunity to play in the ‘Jungle’ in front of your home fans and home community, it’s nice,” Princeton coach Ryan Pearson said. “We really have a phenomenal atmosphere out there. Our kids are excited. Certainly nice not to have to travel.” … Princeton is 5-0 in the first round under Pearson. … The Tigers have advanced to the quarterfinals or deeper in four consecutive postseasons.

About the Hawks: Oregon won three of its final four games to earn its second consecutive playoff berth. “They’re a very scary 5-4 team. They come out of a very, very tough conference, so they’re battle tested,” Pearson said. “They’ve played quite a few playoff teams that have been very successful in the playoffs. We know what we’re up against. It will be no easy task. You’ve got to survive and advance. We’re certainly not looking past anything outside of what our Week 1 opponent is going to be. Because if we don’t take care of business, the reality is our season could be done.” … The Hawks beat Athens 57-14 in Week 9, scoring five touchdowns in the first half to take a 35-0 lead at the break. Quarterback Benny Olade threw a touchdown pass and ran for a 1-yard TD, Hunter Barel ran for two touchdowns, Avery Lewis ran for a 20-yard TD, and Cooper Johnson had a 40-yard rushing score. … Tight end/defensive end Josh Crandall, who has multiple offers from FCS schools, returned from injury to catch a 30-yard TD pass and also see some action on defense. … The Hawks forced four fumbles in the first half last week. … The Hawks lost fullback Logan Weems to injury. … Oregon converted to a more run-based offense this season when three-year starting QB Jack Washburn wasn’t able to play because of a health issue. … The Hawks are 2-3 against playoff teams this fall. … Oregon lost 34-0 to Durand-Pecatonica in the first round last season. … The Hawks have not advanced past the first round since 2014.

Friday Night Drive pick: Princeton

Illinois 8-Man

No. 13 West Central (6-3) at No. 4 Amboy co-op (8-1)

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

About the Clippers: Amboy will begin its state title defense against a familiar opponent. … The Clippers beat West Central 50-8 in Week 8 after losing to the Heat twice in 2022. … Amboy has won its past four games by a combined score of 228-28, including 64-6 in the regular-season finale. … The Clippers have scored 45 points or more in seven of nine games and held seven teams to 14 points or fewer. … Amboy running back Josh McKendry is closing in on 1,000 yards as he has 935 and 18 TDs on 80 carries. Brayden Klein has run for 802 yards and 10 scores on 64 attempts. … QB Eddie Jones has completed 31-of-46 passes for 760 yards and 12 TDs with three interceptions. Caleb Yanos is the main target with 22 receptions for 530 yards and nine TDs.

About the Heat: West Central is back in the playoffs after going 3-6 last season. The Heat won the Illinois 8-Man Football Association state title in 2022, beating Amboy 44-36 in the championship. … West Central has not beaten a team that finished with a winning record this season. The Heat won their first six games against teams that finished 11-43. … West Central lost its last three games against teams that went 22-5, including a 50-8 loss to Amboy in Week 8. … In the first meeting against Amboy, Alex McGraw ran for 36 yards, had 38 receiving yards and scored a TD, while Kyle Lafary ran for 34 yards and Graham Kelly added 33 yards. …

FND pick: Amboy