November 01, 2024
Shaw Local
Illinois High School Football NewsPhoto GalleriesSubscribeAnalysisFeaturesPodcastNewsletterPhoto Store

El Paso-Gridley football vs. Seneca Class 2A playoffs score, news, our pick, live coverage

By Brian Hoxsey
Seneca's Paxton Giertz tosses the ball to the referee on Friday, Oct. 24, 2024.

Seneca's Paxton Giertz tosses the ball to the referee (Katy Arnold for Shaw Local)

El Paso-Gridley faces Seneca in Round 1 of the 2024 Class 6A IHSA football playoffs Friday Night Drive reporter Brian Hoxsey will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

El Paso-Gridley vs. Seneca kickoff: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Seneca

El Paso-Gridley-Seneca preview

About the Titans: Back-to-back, close midseason wins over eventual playoff teams – 34-30 over 6-3 Shelbyville and 19-14 over 5-4 Dee-Mack – proved to be the tipping point for EPG’s season. The Titans outside of those went 3-0 against teams that wound up with losing records and 0-3 against teams that finished above .500. All three of those losses – 28-14 to Casey Westfield, 14-0 to Eureka and 42-0 to Tri-Valley – came against teams that are now 8-1, just like Seneca. The Titans are if nothing else a balanced team, averaging 140.8 yards per game on the ground, 109.1 through the air and outgaining opponents by just 13.4 yards per game on average. Dual-threat QB/RB Owen Adams leads the team in both rushing (419 yards, eight TDs) and passing (519 yards, four TDs) and accounted for all three Titans touchdowns in their Week 9 win at Clinton.

About the Fighting Irish: Seneca is coming off its first regular-season loss since 2021, though it should be noted it was a loss of the quality variety, 33-22 to Class 3A powerhouse Durand-Pecatonica in a game that Seneca led heading into the fourth quarter. Aside from the inability to get first downs or stops in the last quarter against a dynamic offense and some costly second-quarter turnovers, the game played out like most of the Irish’s wins. Seneca’s power-T offense churned up 292 yards rushing led by fullback Brody Rademacher’s 187-yard effort, QB Paxton Giertz was an effective runner and hit a big pass play off play-action, and the Irish were in position to win late. Only eventual Class 2A state champion Wilmington halted Seneca’s postseason run last year – in overtime, no less – and the Wildcats are in 3A this year. To start another deep run, though, Seneca will have to do better reigning in El Paso-Gridley’s play-making QB this Friday than it did against DuPec’s last Friday.

Friday Night Drive pick: Seneca

Live updates