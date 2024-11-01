Collinsville football vs. Batavia Class 7A playoffs score, news, our pick, live coverage

Collinsville faces Batavia in Round 1 of the 2024 Class 7A IHSA football playoffs Friday Night Drive reporter Joel Boenitz will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Collinsville vs. Batavia kickoff: 6 p.m. Friday

Where: Batavia High School

Collinsville-Batavia preview

About the Kahoks: Collinsville pulled out a 34-17 victory over Triad in Week 9 to sneak into the playoffs. Collinsville has now made it to four straight playoffs after only making it once since the turn of the century, and are looking to make it to the second round for the third consecutive season. The Kahoks went 3-3 against playoff-bound teams, getting wins against Centralia, Marion and Triad, while falling to Belleville East, Althoff Catholic and Cahokia.

About the Bulldogs: Batavia finished the season with a 35-34 victory over Glenbard North to secure a share in the DuKane Conference title alongside St. Charles North and Geneva for their fifth title in six years. Batavia has appeared in each of the last 13 playoffs, with each of their last three being ended by Mount Carmel, who’s on the other side of the bracket. During that span, Batavia holds a 29-10 record in the playoffs, with state titles in 2013 and 2017, as well as a runner-up finish in 2022. Of those 13, the Bulldogs have not made it out of the first round on just two occasions. RB Nathan Whitwell has been the main story on offense, rushing for 1,260 yards and 24 touchdowns in the regular season. But it’s the defense that’s really shined for them this season, being led by the likes of senior DLs Xavier Blanquel, Gavin Pecor and Malachi Smith, senior LBs RJ Bohr and Jacob Jansey and senior DB Chase Osborne

Winner faces: No. 13 Pekin (7-2) or No. 20 Lincoln-Way West (6-3)

FND Pick: Batavia

