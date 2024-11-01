A look back: Princeton’s first-round playoff scores over the years

Editor’s Note: Princeton has qualified for the playoffs 15 times. They are 9-5 in first-round games, losing their first three games and winning their last six. Here’s a look at those first-round scores:
1984
Lost to Rockridge 14-0 (3A)
1986
Lost to Herscher 17-0 (3A)
1988
Lost to Alleman 23-22 (3A)
1989
Beat Yorkville 40-21 (3A)
1994
Beat Marmion 23-6 (3A)
1997
Lost to Mundelein Carmel 50-27 (4A)
2002
Beat Macomb 49-7 (4A)
2003
Lost to Peotone 20-14 (4A)
2015
Beat ROWVA 41-7 (3A)
2018
Beat Elmwood 39-12 (3A)
2019
Beat North Boone 61-26 (3A)
2021
Beat North Boone 47-14 (3A)
2022
Beat Peotone 56-28 (3A)
2023
Beat Paxton-Buckley-Loda 44-7 (3A)