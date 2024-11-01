A look back: Princeton’s first-round playoff scores over the years

Editor’s Note: Princeton has qualified for the playoffs 15 times. They are 9-5 in first-round games, losing their first three games and winning their last six. Here’s a look at those first-round scores:

1984

Lost to Rockridge 14-0 (3A)

1986

Lost to Herscher 17-0 (3A)

1988

Lost to Alleman 23-22 (3A)

1989

Beat Yorkville 40-21 (3A)

1994

Beat Marmion 23-6 (3A)

1997

Lost to Mundelein Carmel 50-27 (4A)

2002

Beat Macomb 49-7 (4A)

2003

Lost to Peotone 20-14 (4A)

2015

Beat ROWVA 41-7 (3A)

2018

Beat Elmwood 39-12 (3A)

2019

Beat North Boone 61-26 (3A)

2021

Beat North Boone 47-14 (3A)

2022

Beat Peotone 56-28 (3A)

2023

Beat Paxton-Buckley-Loda 44-7 (3A)