Taking a look at the IHSA first-round football matchups in the Record Newspapers Area

Oswego’s Lucas Andersen (2) celebrates with Benjamin McCollum (77) after scoring his second touchdown of the game against Oswego East during a football game at Oswego East High School on Friday, October 25, 2024. (Sean King for Shaw Local News Ne)

Here are the first-round matchups for each Record Newspapers area playoff team.

Class 8A

No. 30 Waubonsie Valley (5-4) at No. 3 Oswego (9-0)

When: 6:30 p.m. Friday

About the Warriors: The Warriors qualified for the playoffs by virtue of a 70-28 win over Metea Valley in Week 9. It’s Waubonsie’s first playoff appearance since 2018 under then-head coach Paul Murphy, also the year of the program’s last playoff win. Oswego last met Waubonsie Valley in the second round of the 2013 playoffs, a 33-13 Oswego win. Common opponent is Oswego East, which Waubonsie Valley beat 14-0 in Week 1 and Oswego beat 23-7 in Week 9. Waubonsie played three playoff teams, going 0-3 in those games as a member of the newly-formed Southwest Valley Green. Player to watch offensively is 5-foot-7, 185-pound senior running back Chrisjan Simmons, who rushed for 194 yards and three touchdowns and caught a TD in the win over Metea. Standout baseball player Owen Roberts had four catches and a TD in the game.

About the Panthers: Oswego, champion of the Southwest Prairie West, is making its 11th playoff appearance since 2012 under head coach Brian Cooney. The Panthers went 9-0 during the regular season for the first time since 2018, one of just 21 9-0 teams statewide, and seek their first playoff win since 2019, which was the year of Oswego’s last home playoff game. Oswego played just two teams that finished with winning records during the regular season, Joliet Catholic and Minooka. Iowa recruit Carson Cooney leads a fierce linebacking corps that includes Mikey Claycombe and Easton Ruby for a defense that has allowed just 63 points (second-fewest among the teams in the 8A bracket), with just four touchdowns allowed by the first-team defense. Northern Iowa commit Jeremiah Cain, like Cooney a three-year varsity player, is a playmaker at both wide receiver and defensive back.

Advancement: Winner plays winner of No. 19 Edwardsville (6-3) at No. 14 York (7-2).

Friday Night Drive pick: Oswego

Class 4A

No. 13 Sandwich (5-4) at No. 4 Wheaton Academy (8-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Indians: The Indians, after a feel-good 2023 season that culminated in a run to the Class 4A quarterfinals, backed up the program’s renaissance with a second straight playoff appearance. This is a rematch of last year’s quarterfinal won by Wheaton Academy 42-7 in the Warriors’ first-ever quarterfinal appearance. Sandwich overcame an 0-2 start to this season against a pair of tough conference opponents in Manteno and Wilmington to win five of six games and put itself in playoff position. Sandwich is one of five teams from the Kishwaukee River Conference to reach the postseason. Six of the Indians’ nine opponents are in the playoffs. Nick Michalek emerged as the leading rusher for Sandwich’s wing-T offense that also features speedster Simeion Harris and fullback Diego Gomez. Jeffrey Ashley leads a linebacking corps that overcame the offseason injuries to Sandwich’s top two tacklers from last year. Tate Frieders anchors an experienced line.

About the Warriors: The Warriors are making their fourth consecutive playoff appearance after reaching the Class 4A semifinals last year. Wheaton Academy, champion of the Chicagoland Christian Conference, has won eight consecutive games since a Week 1 loss to Second Baptist from Houston, Texas and is unbeaten against Illinois opponents. Wheaton Academy is 3-0 against playoff teams, wins over Chicago Christian, Hope Academy and Aurora Christian. Senior Jeremy Johanik, a two-way starter at center and defensive end and third Johanik brother to play at Wheaton Academy for their dad and head coach Jim Johanik, is the ringleader of a defense that’s allowed just 65 points this season (third-fewest among teams in the 4A bracket) – eight points over the last five weeks with four shutouts. The Warriors had four pick-sixes in a Week 9 win over Marian Central. RB Brandon Kiebles and RB/LB London Leflore, the latter a transfer from South Elgin, are among Wheaton Academy’s other players to watch.

Advancement: Winner plays winner of No. 12 St. Laurence (6-3) at No. 5 Richmond-Burton (7-2).

FND Pick: Wheaton Academy