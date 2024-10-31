One under-the-radar player from each Daily Chronicle area playoff team

Sycamore, Genoa-Kingston and Kaneland all start their playoff journeys this weekend with first-round games.

Beyond the obvious playmakers, we look at one player from each team that may be a little less heralded but could have a big impact on the field in Round 1.

Landon Egler, sr., OLB, Sycamore

There are playmakers all over the Sycamore defense. But leading the way with 67 tackles this year is the senior in his first year starting.

Coach Joe Ryan said Egler’s numbers are helped out not only by the fact he plays special teams as well, but that he has a nose for the ball and is able to sniff out plays at any level. He has two sacks and six tackles for a loss this year.

The Spartans host Noble/Bulls at 1 p.m. Saturday. The defense would love its third shutout of the year, and Egler could have a big role in that.

Rogan O’Neil, soph., MLB, Kaneland

Maybe Carter Grabowski or Brady Alstott make a flashy play, have a standout game or otherwise catch the attention of fans.

But week in and week out, the sophomore middle linebacker has been the most consistent player for the Knights, coach Michael Thorgesen said.

Even though he missed a game, he finished third with 53 tackles, including 10 for a loss and two sacks. He hurried three passes and had a pass breakup as well.

The Knights will travel to a Belvidere North team at 7 p.m. Friday that prefers to run the ball, meaning O’Neil has the chance to make a lot of plays.

Plus, he’s one of three sophomores starting at linebacker. Thorgeson said the youth of the group has kind of thrust O’Neil into a lot more of a leadership role than most sophomores are used to. But the coach said he’s handling it great.

Owen Zaccard, jr., MLB/RB, Genoa-Kingston

The Cogs have gotten into the postseason behind a lot of depth. And the deepest positions are the ones that Zaccard plays.

Coach Cam Davekos said Zaccard goes hard every single play, whether he’s the ball carrier or not. His grit and toughness, Davekos said, are on display throughout the entire game and are on display for anyone to see.

Zaccard’s stats were not available.

The Cogs head to Pecatonica to take on the Du-Pec Rivermen in a first-round game. Aside from games against Dixon and Byron - which have torched everyone except each other offensively this year - the Cogs haven’t given up more than 22 points in a game this year. Any upset against the No. 3 seed will likely start with the defense, and even though the Rivermen prefer to run the ball, Zaccard is still a big part of any success the Cogs will have.