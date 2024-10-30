Kendall County notes: Oswego senior Christian Taylor walks the line, does dirty work up front for elite ‘D’

Christian Taylor does not play the flashiest position for the Oswego defense.

His, though, is a vital piece.

Taylor, a 5-foot-11, 270-pound senior, for three seasons has played the right side defensive tackle, two technique. The last two seasons his bookend up front has been Josh Flores.

What they do allows Oswego’s talented linebacking corps of Carson Cooney, Mikey Claycombe and Easton Ruby to clean up on running backs and quarterbacks.

Taylor is a big reason why Oswego’s defense this season has allowed just 63 points, second-fewest among the 32 teams in the Class 8A bracket.

“For the last three years he has been with us doing that dirty work in the middle of the defense,” Oswego coach Brian Cooney said. “Because of our system and the way he is we don’t ask him to do too much X’s and O’s. What we do ask him to do is control gaps and close gaps, splitting double teams. It’s not the most flashy but it’s worked. He’s been doing it for a while and done it well.”

It’s not a coincidence why Oswego is doing as well as it is.

Taylor, along with the three linebackers, was among a group of a half dozen or so called up to varsity in 2022 as sophomores. That team took its lumps, going 3-6 as Oswego missed the playoffs for the first time since 2010.

Oswego bounced back last year to reach the playoffs, and this fall posted the program’s first 9-0 regular season since 2018. Oswego hosts Waubonsie Valley at 6:30 p.m. Friday, the two programs’ first meeting since the 2014 playoffs.

“A major key for us is being senior heavy this year,” Taylor said. “A lot of us were starters as juniors last year, all across the D-line and our linebackers. A lot of that has helped us develop and grow to the point that now senior year we feel very comfortable as a defense. We are well-oriented with each other. We have a good team camaraderie and that definitely helps. That and just the talent and hard work that we put in over the summer and the season are great factors.”

Taylor was first called up to varsity after his first sophomore game sophomore year. He was brought to play varsity and ended up playing in six of the Oswego varsity’s nine games.

“It was definitely a good development for me to get those reps,” Taylor said. “Definitely that first practice you were kind of thrown into it. I don’t want to say it’s a huge jump, but you can tell the difference in the atmosphere from sophomore game to varsity game and the intensity in practice. I felt like I had to match and bring it more. That’s something I noticed right away was that the environment and intensity was different.”

Cooney said there was a definite need on varsity for Taylor two years ago, or he would not have considered it. And Taylor has met the challenge of playing a tough position.

“It’s demanding, physical – there’s some level of contact on every single play, which is something you have to consider when bringing up a sophomore,” Cooney said. “He held his own for the most part. He took his lumps sophomore year but did a good job in a difficult position.”

Cooney joked that Taylor and Flores almost look like twins with pads on, but they mean serious business doing the hard work up front to allow the guys behind them to flow to the ball.

“Plenty of times it will take two guys to hold him back. Christian does a really good job of winning the one-on-ones,” Cooney said. “He is strong, has a low center of gravity. He’s just a powerful kid.”

After a rough introduction to varsity in 2022, Taylor has enjoyed reaping the benefits and checking off wins. Next up is checking off Oswego’s first playoff win since 2019.

“It’s been very gratifying,” Taylor said “After that 3-6 season, we had a few teams on our list that we were looking at. Checking them off week by week was a big thing. We took that season and let us motivate us for the future.”

Sandwich's Simeion Harris (1) runs back an interception against Plano during a football game at Plano High School. (Sean King for Shaw Local News Ne)

Sandwich set for playoff rematch

Sandwich’s first playoff game this year will be held at the same site as its last one last season.

The Indians (5-4) are headed to Wheaton Academy (8-1) on Friday for a rematch of last year’s Class 4A quarterfinal that Sandwich lost 42-7. In that game, Wheaton Academy jumped out to a 28-0 halftime lead.

“We put ourselves in a hole early and that’s something we cannot do against anybody, let alone these guys,” Sandwich coach Kris Cassie said. “They’re a disciplined, good football team.”

Wheaton Academy, champions of the Chicagoland Christian Conference, is unbeaten this season against Illinois opponents. The Warriors have won eight consecutive games since a season-opening loss to Houston Second Baptist, Texas. Senior middle linebacker Jeremy Johanik, who also plays center, is the ringleader of a defense that has shut out four of its last five opponents and had four interception returns for a touchdown in a 48-0 Week 9 win over Marian Central.

“No. 52 (Johanik) is a very intelligent, aggressive football player,” Cassie said. “Love watching the matchup of him and Tate Frieders up front. That is two very good football players going at it. They have a good quarterback, athletic, makes good decisions, good on the run. They’re a good, physical football team.”

Cassie said that despite the one-sided final score Sandwich was able to move the ball effectively in last year’s game.

“We have to finish drives. Last year we self-imploded,” he said. “We have to stop the run but they have a very good passing team, athletes all over the field. We believe we have good athletes too. It comes down to execution.”