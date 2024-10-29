BCR notebook: Hall’s Curran twins dedicate game to ‘Uncle Birdy’

Derek Baird, a classmate of their father, was the Godfather for Hall junior twins Jack (left) and Braden Curran. The boys dedicated Friday's game at Rockridge in memory to their "Uncle Birdy," who passed away Oct. 24 from cancer. (Photo provided by Jack Curran)

Hall juniors Jack and Braden Curran played with a special purpose and a heavy heart Friday night at Rockridge.

The Curran twins learned Thursday that their godfather, Derek Baird, a classmate and teammate of their father, Adam, had lost his battle with cancer. They dedicated the game to Derek, who they affectionately called, “Uncle Birdy,” sporting his initials “DB” and nickname, “Birdy’ on their game cleats.

Baird lived across the street from the Currans. He often played basketball with them and watched Bears and other big games together. He was always there if they needed him.

The news of his death hit the Currans hard.

Hall junior twins Jack (left) and Braden Curran dedicated Friday's game at Rockridge in memory of Derek Baird, their Godfather, who passed away Oct. 24 from cancer. (Photo provided by Jack Curran)

“Hearing the news was devastating since we’ve known him all our lives and how unfair it was for him to be taken away,” Braden said. “Everybody knows how much of a fighter he is and how he will never give up no matter the circumstances. Even though he’s passed, he’ll never be gone. I know he’ll be with us every single day and watching our games. Not a day will pass where’s he not loved and missed.”

“He was truly a great guy and the world won’t be the same without him,” Jack said. “When I first heard the news, I couldn’t even cry, I was so in shock. It feels like it’s not real. It’s almost like you have a piece of your heart miss. I loved Birdy truly, and I still do.”

Braden broke off a 70-yard kickoff return for the Red Devils’ only touchdown in a 48-10 defeat. He felt like he had some help.

“He was by my side,” said Braden, who will be wearing Baird’s No. 33 this basketball season.

“It was very sentimental. Braden cried and I started tearing up, because we both knew it was much more than just a touchdown. It was for Birdy. We knew he was in Heaven watching over us and protecting us,” Jack said.

“When my kids decided to play for Derek Friday, that brought tears to my eyes,” Adam said. “It showed me that they truly loved Derek and really thought of him as not only their godfather but their uncle. When Braden scored the touchdown, that one was for Uncle Birdy. He was one of their biggest fans.”

Adam Curran said his class, the class of 1998, have always had a tight knit group, including Baird, Shawn Jeppson, Ryan Anderes, Joey Reed, Nick Sterling, and Tony and TJ Orlandi. Some of them even live on the same street as Curran, which they jokingly refer to as “Runner-Up Lane,” as a nod to their Red Devil basketball teams.

“We all consider each other brothers, though, Tony and TJ are the only ones who really are,” he said.

Sports was such a big part of their lives, especially for Baird. Even though he loved basketball more than football, Curran said, he won the 1997 playoff game against Bloomington Central Catholic with an interception return for a touchdown.

Best of all, Adam Curran said Baird was the friend everyone wanted.

“He was loyal, positive, optimistic, and never let things bother him. He was proud of his family and friends and would always tell other people about good things they have done,” he said. “I will miss him dearly. He was the best man, friend, father, or son anyone could ask for.

“It is surreal he is gone. We know he is watching us from above.”

Saving his best for last

Elijah Endress’ last football game of his career, was not only his best, but one of the best ever by a Bureau Valley Storm player.

The Storm senior running back rushed for 378 yards and four touchdowns to lead Bureau Valley to a 47-34 win over Hamilton West Hancock in the season finale.

If that was not enough, he also made 15 tackles on the defensive side of the ball.

“What a great way to end a career. I’m so proud of him and all these boys for how they finished,” BV coach Mat Pistole said.

The 378 yards are the second-highest individual game in school history after Will Konneck’s 428-yard/six-TD effort against Sherrard in 2015.

Bureau Valley's Elijah Endress chews on his mouth guard during the first day of football practice on Monday, Aug. 12, 2024 at Ken Bourquin Field in Manlius. (Scott Anderson)

First catch

Senior Jace Stuckey didn’t just make his first career catch in Princeton’s 61-14 win over Erie-Prophetstown. He made a spectacular, acrobatic 16-yard grab at the 9-yard line in the second quarter to set up a touchdown by Casey Etheridge on the next play.

“I told him, ‘Maybe next time don’t make it so acrobatic and put on a show. Just catch it and get down.’ He said, ‘Hey, I’m just in it for the fans,’” Princeton coach Ryan Pearson said with a laugh. “But he made the catch. Hat’s off to him. I think that’s his first catch of the year. That was big for him.”

Keeping it in the family

Former Princeton coach Joe Ryan, now at Sycamore, is not the only member of his family coaching teams in the playoffs. His oldest son, Jackson, is teaching at 6A Chicago Simeon, where he coaches the QB’s. His youngest son, Luke, is teaching and coaching at 3A Tolono-Unity.

Their dad said both “love where they are.”

Joe Ryan was head coach at Princeton from 1995-2003 and has been at Sycamore the past 21 years.