IHSA first-round playoff days/times for the greater Will/Grundy county area

Here are the scheduled kickoff times for first-round IHSA football playoff games across the Herald-News coverage area, including home games for Lincoln-Way East, Coal City, Seneca, Joliet Catholic and Wilmington:

FRIDAY

8A: #32 Niles West (5-4) at #1 Lincoln-Way East (9-0), 6:30 p.m.

8A: #31 Joliet West (5-4) at #2 Lyons (9-0), 7 p.m.

8A: #18 Plainfield South (7-2) at #15 Downers Grove South (7-2), 7 p.m.

8A: #17 Minooka (7-2) vs. #16 Chicago Taft (7-2), 7 p.m.

7A: #24 Lincoln-Way Central (6-3) at #9 Maine West (8-1), 6:30 p.m.

7A: #20 Lincoln-Way West (6-3) at #13 Pekin (7-2), 7 p.m.

4A: #10 Johnsburg (6-3) at #7 Coal City (7-2), 7:30 p.m.

3A: #10 Peotone (6-3) at #7 Eureka (8-1), 7 p.m.

2A: #12 Dwight/GSW at #5 Momence, 7 p.m.

2A: #10 El Paso-Gridley (6-3) at #7 Seneca (8-1), 7 p.m.

SATURDAY

6A: #11 Lemont (6-3) at #6 Bloomington (7-2), 5 p.m.

5A: #13 Morris (5-4) at #4 Troy Triad (7-2), 6 p.m.

5A: #11 Jacksonville (6-3) at #6 Joliet Catholic (6-3), 7:30 p.m.

3A: #15 Stillman Valley (5-4) at #2 Wilmington (9-0), 6 p.m.