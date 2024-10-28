Herald-News Week 9 Notebook: Joliet West’s Austin Kittl’s remarkable TD; Plainfield Central looks to future

JOLIET – A little less than a year ago, Joliet West’s Austin Kittl didn’t know what his football future held.

Near the end of the Tigers’ season last year, Kittl was injured and found he had fractured his C2 vertebra in two places. He didn’t know if he would play football again.

Through months of hard work, though, Kittl was able to return to the Tigers and his normal position as a linebacker.

Friday brought senior night for the Tigers, and late in the first quarter they found themselves leading Plainfield Central 16-0 and had the ball at the Wildcats’ 12-yard line.

Kittl entered the game as a running back and was handed the ball three straight times. He gained 7 yards on his first carry, 3 on his second and – the third time being the charm – 2 more into the end zone with 1:59 to play until halftime.

The Tigers sideline erupted in elation.

“Normally I play defense, so that was my first touchdown,” Kittl said. “Coach told me if we got a chance, he would put me in at running back and try to get me a touchdown. It felt great. It made all the work I put in to get back from my injury worth it.

“It’s also worth it since this win puts in the playoffs and we get to keep playing.”

Kittl’s comeback was an inspiration to both his teammates and coaches.

“Austin’s season last year didn’t end how he wanted,” West coach Dan Tito said. “But he worked so hard on his rehab and wanted to come back. In May, his mother told him on his birthday that he had been cleared to play, and he has been the hardest working kid on the team ever since.

“His teammates voted him as a captain because they saw how hard he was working to come back. He has been a big part of this team making history. We hosted our first playoff game last year, and now we are in the playoffs back-to-back seasons. Austin has been a big part of that.”

Plainfield Central at Joliet West Plainfield Central's Tommy Morrisette drops back to pass during Friday night's game against Joliet West. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local News Network)

Hope on the horizon for Plainfield Central

By nearly all accounts, it was a tough fall for Plainfield Central in coach Robbie Carriger’s first season. But even though the Wildcats finished 0-9, Carriger liked what he saw as far as the fight in his team.

“We are improving as a program,” Carriger said. “Our numbers at the lower levels were up from where they were last year, and we had some success on the lower levels. We had to go to our freshman quarterback Tommy Morrisette the last couple of games of the season, and he did a good job. He was beat up quite a bit, but he hung in there and showed his toughness and his ability to lead. He was a leader in the huddle from the first time he was in there.

“I am also very proud of the senior class. It’s tough for a senior class to have a new coach. There are a lot of changes and adjustments, but they handled it well and did what they were asked. No one on this team quit, and as a graduate of this school coming back, I was very proud to see that.

“The kids have bought in, and that shows good signs for the future.”

The countdown continues

During Lincoln-Way East’s 28-7 win over previously unbeaten Naperville Central, junior quarterback Jonas Williams delivered one touchdown pass, which brings his career total to 97. The Oregon recruit will try to reach and eclipse the 100-TD mark in Friday night’s Class 8A first-round playoff game at home against Niles West.

Football: Providence Catholic vs Joliet Catholic OCT 25 Joliet Catholic's Larry Stringham runs during Friday's game against Providence Catholic. (Dean Reid for Shaw Local News/Dean Reid)

Joliet Catholic keeps finding ways to win

When you consider the near unfathomable standard Joliet Catholic has set over the decades, a 6-3 finish – which included a forfeit win – may not jump out. However, think about the 2018 Hilltoppers team that went into the playoffs with four losses. That team won the 5A state championship just the same as the 14-0 team from 2021 won the 4A title.

Who is to say this year’s group can’t do the same? After all, the Hilltoppers keep finding ways to win.

JCA was in a back-and-forth battle in the first half Friday against Providence Catholic, as they switched leads four times. In the second half, JCA’s offense switched its priority from scoring points to running time off the clock, limiting the Celtics to just two possessions in the third and fourth quarters. One of those possessions was four plays as JCA got the win and claimed the CCL Orange Division title.

“We played more physical,” running back Larry Stringham said. “We outplayed them and played four quarters of football all around.”

JCA will host Jacksonville this week in the opening round of the 5A playoffs.

Week 9 Scores

Byron Center, MI 48, Morris 28

Coal City 49, Manteno 0

Du-Pec 33, Seneca 22

Dwight/GSW 21, Ottawa Marquette 20

Joliet Catholic 21, Providence Catholic 18

Joliet West 43, Plainfield Central 0

Lemont 43, Hillcrest 42

Lincoln-Way Central 51, Rich Township 12

Lincoln-Way East 28, Naperville Central 7

Lincoln-Way West 51, Bradley-Bourbonnais 7

Lockport 36, Homewood-Flossmoor 32

Minooka 29, Bolingbrook 22

Peotone 35, Herscher 0

Plainfield South 56, Joliet Central 0

Reed-Custer 49, Lisle 12

Romeoville 30, Plainfield East 21

Wilmington 56, Streator 18

Yorkville 20, Plainfield North 0