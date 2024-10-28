Even in defeat, Seneca stronger heading into postseason: The Times Week 9 Notebook

Seneca's Paxton Giertz kicks off to DuPec to start the Week 9 contest in Seneca. (Katy Arnold for Shaw Local )

More from the Week 9 sideline across The Times area, including notes on Seneca, Marquette, FCW, Ottawa and Streator.

Loss should only make Irish stronger

Seneca’s Week 9 loss to Durand-Pecatonica, the Fighting Irish’s first regular-defeat since Oct. 8, 2021, certainly wasn’t what the team was hoping for when it scheduled the Class 3A powerhouse for the final week of the 2024 season.

It was, however, an opportunity for something that has been rare for Seneca in recent years – a tension-filled, competitive regular season contest filled with close-game situations. The Fighting Irish acquitted themselves well at it, too, fighting back from a halftime deficit to take a third quarter lead before eventually falling 33-22 to the Rivermen.

It’s something that should only help the 8-1 Irish as they head into the Class 2A postseason, starting with Friday’s home game against 6-3 El Paso-Gridley.

“A good regular season, and we’re really looking forward to the playoffs,” Seneca coach Terry Maxwell said. “We’re pretty confident we can hang with whatever comes our way.

“I’m just really proud of this team and how they’ve improved all year. It’s been really fun to coach this group. I think a lot of people had maybe different expectations for this group with such a [large turnover]. Replacing seven guys up front is difficult. These guys have just been awesome, stepped up, almost our whole defense is new, the seniors have been leading.

“It’s been a great season so far, and I’m looking forward to seeing what these guys can do in the playoffs.”

Nice moment as Durbin passes 1,000

Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland junior Leelynd Durbin’s fourth quarter 8-yard touchdown against Galva on Friday was followed by an unusual amount of excitement.

That was because Durbin’s third TD of the game also put him over 1,000 rushing yards on the season. He’s currently at 1,006 yards after finishing with 145 on 12 carries in the Falcons’ 49-12 triumph .

“I knew I was pretty close, but I didn’t know the exact number I needed,” Durbin said of closing in on the milestone. “This wasn’t really a goal I had for myself this season, but once I reached around 500 yards and we still had four games to play, it kind of became my goal as long as we were still winning games.

“I’ve had so many carries this season where I’ve not even gotten touched, and that’s because my offensive line always does a great job. I couldn’t have reached my goal without them. They were really solid tonight.”

As Durbin started to walk to the locker room following ringing the victory bell, there was a yell of, “Hey, Durbin!” from behind. It was Galva junior Cyrus Hurd, who himself had a solid game with 35 yards rushing and 94 yards passing.

“What’s this I hear about 1,000 yards? That’s really cool, man,” Hurd said and patted Durbin on the shoulder pads.

Leelynd Durbin

Unsought streaks continue for Ottawa, Streator

The close of the 2024 season did not end the unwanted losing streaks for either the Streator Bulldogs or the Ottawa Pirates.

Streator’s 3-6 campaign – while one win better than the 2-7s of the previous two years – was the Bulldogs’ seventh consecutive losing season. Streator has only one .500 season, 5-5 in 2017, since the program’s lone playoff win back in 2008, when the Bulldogs finished 7-4.

Ottawa’s 1-8 mark this fall was the program’s worst since a five-year run of going either 1-8, 0-9 or 0-6 (COVID spring season) from 2016-20. The Pirates were 3-6 a year ago and 5-5 and in the Class 5A playoffs in 2022.

Injuries costly in Marquette’s Week 9 loss

The injury bug the Marquette football team had successfully swatted away throughout the season finally bit them in Friday’s Week 9 loss to Dwight/Gardner-South Wilmington.

Grant Dose, the Cru’s leading rusher who was held to just 23 yards, had to come out with a leg injury late in the third quarter, but returned to limp through the rest of the game. Jaxsen Higgins, who in the first quarter caught a 40-yard TD pass from Anthony Couch, went down with a knee injury on a 10-yard carry late in the second quarter and had only one carry thereafter.

And senior lineman/placekicker Sam Mitre had his leg rolled up in the first half and was clearly not 100% in the latter half. His injury played into Marquette’s decision after its fourth quarter TD with 4:44 left pulled it within 21-20. With Mitre hurt, the Cru went for two instead of the tie, and the Trojans’ Caiden Nelson picked off Couch’s throw at the goal line.

The good news? All are expected back for Friday’s 1A playoff opener at Rushville-Industry.

Seneca's Gunner Varland tries to wrap up Marquette ballcarrier Jaxsen Higgins. (Scott Anderson)

Playoff days, times set

Here are the scheduled kickoff times for opening-round IHSA playoff games across the area this weekend:

4A: #13 Sandwich (5-4) at #4 Wheaton Academy (8-1), 7 p.m. Friday

3A: #13 Oregon (5-4) at #4 Princeton (8-1), 7 p.m. Friday

2A: #10 El Paso-Gridley (6-3) at #7 Seneca (8-1), 7 p.m. Friday

2A: #12 Dwight/GSW (6-3) at #5 Momence (8-1), 7 p.m. Friday

1A: #13 Marquette (5-4) at #4 Rushville-Industry (8-1), 7 p.m. Friday

8-Man: #10 Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland (6-3) at #7 West Carroll (7-2), 1 p.m. Saturday

5A: #13 Morris (5-4) at #4 Troy Triad (7-2), 6 p.m. Saturday