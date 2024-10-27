2024 IHSA football playoff pairings: First-round information for The Herald-News area teams

Class 2A

No. 10 El Paso-Gridley (6-3) at No. 7 Seneca (8-1)

About the Fighting Irish: Seneca has reached the playoffs in three consecutive seasons under coach Terry Maxwell. The Irish suffered their first regular season loss in that timespan in Week 9, falling to Class 3A qualifier Durand-Pecatonica. A strong ground game and a stingy defense have been the calling card under Maxwell, a formula that tends to travel well as the playoffs go on and the weather becomes more questionable.

About the Titans: El Paso-Gridley enters the playoffs on a four-game winning streak. All three of the Titans’ losses have come to teams with an 8-1 record - Casey Westfield, Eureka and Tri-Valley. The Titans have outscored their opponents 187-154 and are in the playoffs for the third straight season under coach Tanner Benedict.

No. 12 Dwight (6-3) at No. 5 Momence (8-1)

About the Trojans: Dwight has qualified for the second straight season under coach Luke Standiford, finishing last season with a record of 5-5. The Trojans picked up a 21-20 win over Marquette in Week 9, avenging a 26-21 loss to the Crusaders in Week 4. Their other two losses were to 8-1 Marora-Forsyth and Seneca.

About Momence: Momence’s only loss came to unbeaten Vermillion Valley Conference rival Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin, and Momence has outscored its opponents 299-135. This is the second straight season in the playoffs for Momence under coach Wayne Walker after finishing 9-2 last season.

Class 3A

No. 15 Stillman Valley (5-4) at No. 2 Wilmington (9-0)

About the Wildcats: Wilmington, the defending Class 2A champion, ran through its regular season schedule with little resistance, outscoring its opposition 390-99. The Wildcats aren’t going to fool anyone with their game plan. They will run the ball, run the ball and run it some more. And, they are going to play stingy defense. That plan has worked to the tune of 28 straight playoff appearances under coach Jeff Reents, including state championships in 2014, 2021 and 2023 and a runner-up finish in 2003.

About the Cardinals: Stillman Valley beat Wilmington in the 2003 Class 2A state title game. This is the sixth straight season in the playoffs for the Cardinals under coach Mike Lalor. Since Lalor took over in 1998, Stillman Valley has won five state titles and finished as runner-up once. However, they only beat one team with a winning record this year, and that was a 22-20 decision over 5-4 Genoa-Kingston.

No. 10 Peotone (6-3) at No. 7 Eureka (8-1)

About the Blue Devils: Peotone has qualified for the playoffs for the fourth straight season under coach Apostolos Tsiamas. The Blue Devils won a playoff game last season for the first time since 2017 when they posted a school-best record of 9-2. Peotone started the season with three straight wins before losses to playoff qualifiers Wilmington (2A), Coal City (4A) and Manteno (4A). The Blue Devils then beat Streator, Lisle and Herscher to cap the regular season.

About the Hornets: Eureka suffered its only loss in Week 8, 29-12, to fellow 8-1 Tri-Valley. The Hornets have outscored their opponents 287-88 this season. This is the eighth straight playoff appearance for Eureka under coach Jason Bachman.

Class 4A

No. 10 Johnsburg (6-3) at No. 7 Coal City (7-2)

About the Coalers: Coal City qualified for the playoffs for the 13th straight season, including all four under coach Francis Loughran. The Coalers opened the season with a 31-12 loss to Class 5A qualifier Morris and their only other loss was to defending Class 2A champion Wilmington. Other than that, they have been nearly flawless. Including the two losses, they have outscored their opponents 390-77 and have posted at least 49 points in six of their seven wins.

About the Skyhawks: Johnsburg won its final four games by a combined score of 153-34 to reach the postseason for the second time in three seasons. The Skyhawks locked up their playoff spot with a 53-20 win over Harvard. QB Carter Block had four touchdowns in the victory. Johnsburg’s last playoff win was 54-8 over Hyde Park in the first round of 2022.

Class 5A

No. 11 Jacksonville (6-3) at No. 6 Joliet Catholic Academy (6-3)

About the Hilltoppers: Joliet Catholic Academy had a playoff tuneup in Week 9, holding off Providence Catholic 21-18. The Hilltoppers are battle-tested with their losses coming to playoff qualifiers Oswego (8A), Mt. Carmel (7A) and Nazareth Academy (5A). They are tied with Mt. Carmel for the most state championships in state history with 15 apiece and have reached the playoffs for the fifth straight season after finishing second in Class 5A last season.

About the Crimsons: Jacksonville’s offense has been potent, outscoring its opponents 371-180. However, the Crimsons have lost all three games they have played against teams with winning records. This is coach Mark Grounds’ 24th year at the helm, and they have qualified for the playoffs in 12 of them. They did not reach the playoffs last season.

No. 13 Morris (5-4) at No. 4 Triad (7-2)

About Morris: Morris has qualified for the playoffs for the fifth straight season under coach Alan Thorson. Outside of a state championship, though, a streak of three straight seasons of double-digit wins will come to an end. Morris has beaten qualifiers Coal City (4A), Joliet West (8A) and Kaneland (6A), while its losses came to 7-2 Peoria, 8-1 Rochelle, 9-0 Sycamore and 8-1 Byron Center, Michigan.

About the Knights: Triad is in the playoffs for the fifth straight season and for both seasons under current coach Calvin Potthast. The Knights won the Mississippi Valley Conference title, handing 8-1 Waterloo its only loss of the season. Their only losses were to 6-3 Highland in Week 7 and 5-4 Collinsville in Week 9.

Class 6A

No. 11 Lemont (6-3) at No. 6 Bloomington (7-2)

About Lemont: Lemont went a perfect 6-0 in South Suburban Blue play and lost nonconference games to playoff qualfiers Libertyville (7A), Geneva (6A) and Richards (6A), all three of which finished the regular season with 8-1 records. Lemont has qualified for the playoffs for eight straight seasons.

About the Purple Raiders: Bloomington has wins over 7-2 Normal U-High and 7-2 Normal West under its belts, with the Purple Raiders’ only losses coming to Big Twelve Conference rivals Normal Community and Peoria. This is the second straight playoff appearance for Bloomington after missing the playoffs for four straight seasons prior to that.

Class 7A

No. 24 Lincoln-Way Central (6-3) at No. 9 Maine West (8-1)

About the Knights: Lincoln-Way Central was 3-3 after six games, but finished strong with consecutive wins over Stagg, Waubonsie Valley and Rich Township. The Knights have advanced to the playoffs for the second straight year under coach Dave Woodburn. They finished 9-2 last season.

About the Warriors: Maine West has qualified for the playoffs for the third straight year, but the Warriors have not won a playoff game since 2018. Their only loss came to 5-4 Rolling Meadows in nonconference action and they went unbeaten in Central Suburban North play. However, the only other team with a winning record they played was 5-4 Niles West, which they beat 21-14.

No. 20 Lincoln-Way West (6-3) at No. 13 Pekin (7-2)

About the Warriors: Lincoln-Way West is in the playoffs for the second straight year and 13th in the last 15. When they win, the Warriors’ offense has been very good, scoring at least 40 points in all six of their victories. Their three losses came to 5-4 Sandburg, 8-1 Naperville Central and 7-2 Naperville North by a total of 19 points.

About the Dragons: Pekin finished second in the Mid-Illini Conference with its only league defeat coming at the hands of 7-2 Washington. The Dragons also lost to 6-3 Belleville East in nonconference play. The Dragons return to the playoffs after missing out last season, but they had advanced the two years prior, including an 11-1 showing in 2022.

Class 8A

No. 31 Joliet West (5-4) vs. No. 2 Lyons Township (9-0)

About the Tigers: Joliet West has been in playoff mode for quite a while, having started the season 2-4. Since then, the Tigers won their last three games and qualified for the playoffs for the second straight season for the first time since 2016-17. Joliet West has scored at least 36 points in all five of its wins and feature a defense spearheaded by the linebacking combo of Micah McNair and Sedrick Love.

About the Lions: Lyons Township, emerging as outright champion of the West Suburban Silver for the first time since 1987, is one of 21 unbeaten teams statewide going into the playoffs. It is Lyons’ first 9-0 regular season since 1943. The Lions are making their fourth straight playoff appearance under fifth-year head coach Jon Beutjer, reaching the second round in 2023 and quarterfinals in 2022. Lyons boasts four wins over playoff teams, including road wins at Wheaton Warrenville South, Downers Grove North and York, the latter two in back-to-back weeks in Week 7 and Week 8. Senior wide receiver Travis Stamm, an Illinois State recruit, broke the Lyons career receptions record midway through this season. Lead back Danny Carroll, who missed the playoffs last season with a sprained MCL suffered in a Week 8 loss to York, has returned to rush for 1,000 yards this season.

No. 32 Niles West (5-4) at No. 1 Lincoln-Way East (9-0)

About the Griffins: Can anyone stop Lincoln-Way East? No one has yet, as the offense, led by junior Oregon QB recruit Jonas Williams, has outscored its opponents 368-104 in eight games (they got a forfeit win in Week 2). Only once on the field have the Griffins scored fewer than 47 points and that was in Week 9 during a 28-7 win over previously unbeaten Naperville Central. Williams needs just three TD passes to reach 100 for his career.

About the Wolves: Niles West did not beat a team with a winning record all season and now it gets to play the state’s top-ranked Class 8A team. This is their second straight playoff appearance after a seven-year postseason drought.

No. 17 Minooka (7-2) at No. 16 Chicago Taft (7-2)

About the Indians: Minooka qualfied for the playoffs for the sixth straight season, finishing with a 29-22 win over Bolingbrook in Week 9. The Indians’ only losses were to Yorkville and unbeaten Oswego. Despite their solid record, though, the only team with a winning record they have faced is Oswego.

About the Eagles: Taft’s only two losses of the season came to 8-1 Stevenson and 9-0 Morgan Park. The Eagles have wins over 5-4 Amundsen and Westinghouse College Prep. They have outscored their opponents 231-126. This is the third playoff appearance for the Eagles in four years under coach Zach Elder.

No. 18 Plainfield South (7-2) at No. 15 Downers Grove South (7-2)

About the Cougars: Plainfield South is back in the playoffs after missing out last season in Jake Brosman’s first year as the head coach. The Cougars bounced back big this year, rolling through the Southwest Prairie East with a perfect 5-0 record. However, they played just one team with a winning reacord all season, beating 5-4 Joliet West 20-7.

About the Mustangs: Downers Grove South is making its fifth consecutive playoff appearance, its seven wins the most in the regular season since the 2011 Class 8A quarterfinal team. That is also Downers Grove South’s last playoff win. The Mustangs 0-6 in the first round in their last six appearances. Downers Grove South won its third consecutive West Suburban Gold title this year, finishing the regular season on a six-game winning streak – all league games. Keon Maggitt is a dynamic playmaker for quarterback Dominic West, who came off the bench in Week 4 to lead the Mustangs to a come-from-behind win over Willowbrook and has been there ever since. Kayden Smith is another player to watch.