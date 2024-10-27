2024 IHSA football playoff pairings: First-round information for Northwest Herald area teams

Class 4A

No. 12 St. Laurence (6-3) at No. 5 Richmond-Burton (7-2)

When: TBD

About St. Laurence: The Vikings have shown that last season’s trip to the Class 4A state championship game was no fluke. They’ve made the playoffs in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 2017. That was also the last time the program won six or more games in back-to-back seasons. St. Laurence tied for No. 5 in the latest AP Class 4A poll. The Vikings’ losses have all come against playoff teams. They lost their first game of the season against No. 5 in 6A Fenwick, 37-15, in Week 6, to No. 8 in 7A Brother Rice, 35-6, in Week 8 and No. 3 in 3A Montini, 28-3, on Friday. Senior starting quarterback and Illinois State commit Chase Kwiatkowski has missed the second half of the season with an arm injury he suffered in Week 5 against Leo. Coach Adam Nissen is hopeful Kwiatkowski can return in time for the playoffs. Seniors Harley Rizzs and Cory Les lead a strong rushing attack for the Vikings.

About the Rockets: Richmond-Burton has reached the playoffs in 17 consecutive seasons and 18 of the past 19 overall. The Rockets dominated Plano 63-0 Friday night for their sixth win in a row after a 1-2 start, getting twos TDs from Hunter Carley. R-B lost its first-round playoff game last year to St. Viator 14-0.

No. 10 Johnsburg (6-3) at No. 7 Coal City (7-2)

When: TBD

About the Skyhawks: Johnsburg won its final four games by a combined score of 153-34 to reach the postseason for the second time in three seasons. The Skyhawks locked up their playoff spot with a 53-20 win over Harvard. QB Carter Block had four touchdowns in the victory. Johnsburg’s last playoff win was 54-8 over Hyde Park in the first round of 2022.

About the Coalers: Coal City qualified for the playoffs for the 13th straight season, including all four under coach Francis Loughran. The Coalers opened the season with a 31-12 loss to Class 5A qualifier Morris and their only other loss was to defending Class 2A champion Wilmington. Other than that, they have been nearly flawless. Including the two losses, they have outscored their opponents 390-77 and have posted at least 49 points in six of their seven wins.

No. 14 Marengo (5-4) at No. 3 Dixon (8-1)

When: TBD

About the Indians: Marengo beat Sandwich 28-14 Friday to earn its fifth win of the season and strengthen its playoff odds. The Indians went 2-2 over their final four games, losing to Johnsburg 34-7 and Richmond-Burton 35-21. Marengo last went to the postseason in 2021 and 2022 – both times dropping their first-round playoff game.

About the Dukes: This is their 10th straight year of making the playoffs. They wrapped up their second straight regular season with only one loss, a 29-28 defeat to defending Class 3A state champion and undefeated Byron in Week 8 to decide the Big Northern Conference champion. They have scored at least 28 points in every game this season and averaged 49.3. Their best win was a 40-14 road victory over Johnston City (8-1) in Week 7. They also beat Stillman Valley (5-4), Oregon (5-4), Genoa-Kingston (5-4) and Rockford Lutheran (6-3). Dixon set a school single game scoring record in a 71-6 win over North Boone (4-5). They are led by senior quarterback and son of the coach, Cullen Shaner, who has thrown for 1,550 yards and 24 touchdowns with only three interceptions. His 445 rushing yards are second on the team to Landon Knigge’s 876. Knigge ran for 335 yards and four touchdowns in a 56-13 win over Rockford Lutheran. Dixon’s leading receiver is Eli Davidson (536 yards and 11 touchdowns on 37 catches), who also has 86 tackles (36 solo), two interceptions, six tackles for a loss and a touchdown on defense.

Class 5A

No. 12 Chicago Goode (5-4) at No. 5 Prairie Ridge (7-2)

When: TBD

About Goode: Goode reached the playoffs with a fifth win without taking the field Friday, receiving a forfeit from a King team that had a better record. Goode, 3-6 last season, is a season removed from going 9-2 in 2022 and reaching the second round of the playoffs where they lost to Sterling 50-8. They also reached the playoffs with a 7-3 record in 2021. Goode did not play any teams this year outside of the Chicago Public League.

About the Wolves: Prairie Ridge coasted to a 41-6 win against McHenry Friday night, getting four touchdowns from sophomore running back Jake Wagler, and will look to get healthy for the playoffs. Prairie Ridge has been playing without starting quarterback Luke Vanderwiel and fullback Jack Finn because of injuries. The Wolves are back in the playoffs for the 18th time in 19 seasons. Prairie Ridge lost to eventual state champion Nazareth in the first round last year.

No. 11 Freeport (5-4) at No. 6 Woodstock North (7-2)

When: TBD

About the Pretzels: Freeport finished sixth in the NIC-10 conference, winning their last two games, including 14-6 over Rockford East in Week 9, to get in the playoffs. The Pretzels overcame an 0-2 start to the season, including a double overtime loss to Belvidere North in Week 2. It’s Freeport’s first winning regular season and playoff appearance since the Pretzels went 5-5 in 2015.

About the Thunder: Woodstock North tied the school record for most wins in a season with an 8-7 crosstown victory against Woodstock on Friday. Third-string quarterback Braelan Creighton led the game-winning drive, scoring a TD with 31 seconds remaining. North last went to the playoffs in 2017 and 2018. A win in the first round would break the team’s record for wins in a season.

Class 6A

No. 16 Senn (5-4) at No. 1 Cary-Grove (9-0)

When: TBD

About Senn: Senn is from the Chicago Public League - White North. Senn started the season 3-0 but has dropped two of its last three games, including 20-6 to North Lawndale in Week 9. This is Senn’s third consecutive playoff appearance. They lost to Geneva in the first round last year 50-8, and to Grayslake North in the first round in 2022 55-0.

About the Trojans: Cary-Grove finished a perfect Fox Valley Conference season with a 55-8 win against Dundee-Crown. The Trojans enter the playoffs averaging 40.9 points a game on offense. On defense, they’re allowing only 12.8 points a game. C-G is in the playoffs for the 19th time in the past 20 seasons. The Trojans won their fourth state championship last year. They’ll enter the playoffs with a 16-game winning streak.

No. 11 Grant (6-3) at No. 6 Burlington Central (7-2)

When: TBD

About Grant: Grant hails out of the Northern Lake County Conference. It comes into the playoffs riding a four-game winning streak, including a 56-54 triple overtime win over Antioch in Week 8. Grant has averaged 45 points per game during the win streak. Earlier in the season it lost to Grayslake North 58-57. This is Grant’s second consecutive playoff appearance – the program’s last playoff win came in 2012.

About the Rockets: Burlington Central earned a convincing 31-7 win over Huntley on Friday night, scoring the final 24 points. The Rockets tied Prairie Ridge and Jacobs for runner-up in the FVC behind undefeated Cary-Grove. Central is making its first playoff appearance since 2014. The Rockets missed the playoffs the previous two seasons with a 4-5 record.

Class 7A

No. 17 Bradley-Bourbonnais (7-2) at No. 16 Jacobs (7-2)

When: TBD

About Bradley-Bourbonnais: Bradley finished second in the Southwest Valley Green to Lincoln-Way Central. The Boilermakers’ only losses are to Lincoln-Way Central, and 51-7 to Lincoln-Way West in Week 9. Bradley reached the second round of the playoffs last year, beating St. Charles North before losing to Normal Community. This is Bradley’s third straight playoff appearance, but before that the last one came in 2016.

About the Golden Eagles: Jacobs is back in the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season and will carry a five-game winning streak into the postseason. After a 2-2 start, the Eagles won their final five games by a combined score of 180-68. They beat Crystal Lake South 41-7 on Friday night. Jacobs lost its first-round game last season to Brother Rice 27-0.

Class 8A

No. 29 Huntley (5-4) at No. 4 West Aurora (9-0)

When: TBD

About the Red Raiders: Huntley lost to Burlington Central 31-7 Friday night, which left the team with five wins. The Raiders also lost to playoff teams in Jacobs (26-15), Prairie Ridge (35-13) and Cary-Grove (44-43). Huntley is in the playoffs for the third straight year. Huntley won its first-round game last season against Niles West 26-14.

About the Blackhawks: West Aurora is one of 21 teams statewide that posted 9-0 records during the regular season. The Blackhawks, though, played just one team with a winning record in their first season since moving back to the Upstate Eight Conference from the Southwest Prairie. West Aurora beat Glenbard East 45-20 in Week 2. This is West Aurora’s second consecutive playoff appearance after going 5-5 last year; its last playoff win came in 2019. The player to watch is 6-foot-3 senior wide receiver Terrence Smith, an Iowa recruit and also a basketball standout.