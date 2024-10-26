West Chicago makes two late stops, edges Fenton to clinch playoff bid

WEST CHICAGO – After pulling ahead late in the third quarter, West Chicago’s defense made two key fourth-quarter stops Friday to preserve the Wildcats’ 36-35 Upstate Eight Conference win over Fenton.

West Chicago’s sixth win of the season qualifies the Wildcats for a postseason berth for a second year in a row, the first time in school history.

Trailing 35-28, host West Chicago pulled ahead with 3:26 left in the third quarter on a 2-yard Robert Lee run and a 2-point conversion keeper by Wildcats quarterback Carter Naranjo.

Fenton threatened on its next possession. Starting on their own 32-yard line, the Bison reached West Chicago’s 11-yard line. Back-to-back penalties backed Fenton up at the Wildcats’ 26-yard line. A Nate Stewart 7-yard pass to Jack Tinajero set up a fourth-and-17 situation for the Bison. Stewart’s pass was broken up by West Chicago’s Thomas Murphy.

West Chicago (6-3, 4-2) next drive stalled out at its own 49-yard line after an unsuccessful fourth-down conversion attempt.

With 2:12 left on the clock, Fenton (6-3, 3-3) took over on downs and moved the ball to the Wildcats’ 32-yard line. Facing fourth-and-9, Stewart attempted another pass was broken up by the Wildcats’ secondary.

“Defensively, we have been struggling all year,” West Chicago coach Adam Chavez said. “But with their backs against the wall twice, they came through.”

West Chicago took a 7-0 lead at the 2:48 mark in the first quarter. Tommy Doyle ended the Wildcats’ second drive of the game on a 12-yard TD run.

At the end of a wild second quarter featuring a total of six touchdowns, Fenton led 28-20. West Chicago scored twice on a 3-yard Lee rush and a 60-yard Tommy Doyle run.

The Bison crossed the goal line on two Stewart passes: A 12-yarder toss to Jack Tinajero and a 29-yard throw to Eddie Lira. Stewart scored a third second-quarter Fenton TD on a 1-yard plunge. Omar Diaz added to the offensive barrage with a 34-yard touchdown run.

The back-and-forth scoring continued into the second half. West Chicago tied the game 28-28 four minutes into the second half. Naranjo crossed the goal line on a 2-yard keeper and made the 2-point conversion. Fenton responded on its next drive. Diaz scored his second TD of the night on a 3-yard run. Fenton’s Ivan Medrano’s PAT was good to put his team back up 35-28.

