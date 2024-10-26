Late fake punt helps Lake Forest hold off Mundelein

MUNDELEIN – With just over two minutes left in the game, Mundelein looked like it would have one more chance to end its 20-year playoff drought.

Lake Forest, however, faked a punt on fourth-and-6, and Danny Van Camp completed a 21-yard pass to Ryan Valentincic to seal the Scouts’ 14-6 victory.

“The play was there, so we called it,” said Lake Forest coach Chuck Spagnoli, whose team will head to the playoffs going 7-2 overall and 5-2 in the North Suburban Conference. “He had the option to punt it if he didn’t think he was going to be wide open. … As it turned out, he made a good decision.”

Early in the fourth, it didn’t seem like the game would be close at the end. Lake Forest held a 14-0 lead and Mundelein quarterback Logan Young left the game after taking a hard hit to the head.

Michael Ciaccio, however, recovered a dropped punt return, giving the Mustangs new life. A few plays later, Maddux Hermestroff pounded the ball into the end zone to make it a one-score game with eight minutes left.

“My team is a playoff team, we just didn’t make the playoffs,” said Mundelein coach John Cowhey, whose team finished 4-5, 2-5. “They battled. They deserve to make the playoffs. They were doing everything the right way. I couldn’t be happier for this group of kids and my heart breaks for them that it ended this way in Week 9.”

The Scouts played strong defensively throughout the night, holding Mundelein to 101 yards of total offense. Ryan Milliman had a fourth quarter interception to help his team hold onto the lead.

Four times Mundelein reached the red zone, but only had six points to show for it. Twice the Mustangs turned the ball over on downs, and a field goal attempt came up short.

It was Mundelein’s defense that kept it in the game, forcing four turnovers. Dwayne Gordon and Ciaccio each recovered a fumble, while Hermestroff and Connor Tector each had interceptions.

“Every single person on our defense wants it,” Mundelein senior Jake Junia said. “You can tell out there — the energy; it’s just a different feeling. Every person is always flying to the ball trying to make a play. I think that is what makes a good defense.”

After a couple of turnovers in the first quarter, Lake Forest found a groove offensively in the second quarter.

Van Camp, who finished with 221 yards passing, completed deep touchdown passes to Charlie Markee and Luke Pasquesi. Markee, who had 169 receiving, dove on the sideline, dragging both feet for the score.

But in the second half, Mundelein held the Scouts off the scoreboard. Ian Murray had two sacks, while Antonio Vaughn and Drew Berek also got to the quarterback.

“I never doubted these guys and their fight,” Cowhey said. “They showed it all year. Up big, down big, they were fighting. That is what we preach in this program and that is what they did tonight.”

https://www.dailyherald.com/20241025/prep-football/lake-forests-late-fake-ends-mundeleins-playoff-hopes/