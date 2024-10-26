Johnsburg clinches playoff berth with KRC win against Harvard

HARVARD – With a playoff berth firmly in hand, Johnsburg coach Sam Lesniak called upon some new faces late in the game. One of those faces was senior lineman Keegan Felten.

Leading by 30, the Skyhawks used a timeout ahead of a fourth-and-1 play deep in Hornets territory. Felten fought for a 3-yard gain, keeping the drive alive, and he followed it up with a 3-yard rushing touchdown, the first of his varsity career.

A coach in the press box could be heard commenting that he thought Felten did every celebration there is.

“I was ready to score,” Felten said. “That was the best thing ever. I did six different celebrations.”

Johnsburg (6-3, 5-2 KRC) consistently produced scoring drives throughout the night with the offensive outburst yielding a 53-20 victory at Harvard (2-7, 0-7).

Quarterback Carter Block (12 of 20, 233 yards, 3 touchdowns) turned in another dominant in-the-air performance.

“We’ve just got ballers all over the field, so it’s very nice,” the junior said.

Block also eclipsed 1,500 passing yards on the season during the game. Each of Block’s touchdown passes were to different receivers, a 95-yard completion to Kaeden Frost, a 7-yarder to Jarrel Albea, and a 21-yard score to his most frequent target, Ryan Franze.

Block, whose throwing total now sits at 1,732 yards, also contributed an 11-yard rushing touchdown, only his second of the season.

“That was not the plan. I looked one way, saw it open up,” Block said. “It worked out.”

Running back Brett Centnarowicz contributed 102 rushing yards and the other ground scores for the Skyhawks. He helped set the tone early with the first score of the game, a 5-yard run with his own 2-point conversion following. He later ran 54 yards into the end zone on the first play of a drive.

“We have got a group of guys that have never quit, that play super hard, and they listen to adjustments,” coach Sam Lesniak said.

The Hornets’ offense managed another 20-point performance against a tough opponent.

After getting sacked twice in a row by Centnarowicz, Harvard QB Adam Cooke gained his footing to find his top target, Danny Rosas, for 21-yard completion that put the Hornets on the scoreboard.

The pair, both seniors, connected again with four seconds left in the first half on a 5-yard score.

Cooke and Rosas have been involved in the lion’s share of Harvard’s scoring all season long. Not finished just yet, the Hornets final touchdown came together in the same manner as the first two. In the fourth quarter, Cooke connected with Rosas, who jogged comfortably into the end zone, on a 61-yard score.

“They got after it every day,” coach Swanson lauded his team as their season came to a close. “They’re role models for the younger guys, and hopefully the younger guys can keep carrying that momentum.”