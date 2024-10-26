Hoffman Estates wins ninth consecutive game against Schaumburg

HOFFMAN ESTATES – Friday night’s Mid-Suburban West clash between Schaumburg and Hoffman Estates marked the first time since 1996 that both teams came into the game with matching 5-3 overall records.

In that contest the Saxons prevailed to earn a berth in the six-class, 192-team field that left a 5-4 Hawk unit on the outside looking in.

These days with the current postseason now standing as an 8-class, 256-team field the likelihood of both squads missing out on postseason seemed remote regardless of the result this year’s 50th matchup between the two rivals.

Thanks to their ability to to get its dancing shoes on first and setting a successful pace, host Hoffman Estates was able to hold off a ferocious late charge by Schaumburg in a 28-20 win that moved their mark to 6-3 overall and 2-3 in MSL West play at Garber Stadium.

It was the Hawks’ ninth straight win over the Saxons in the series and their second triumph in the past three weeks.

“It was big that we started (out) strong,” senior Hoffman QB/DB Nate Cleveland said. “We’ve started off slow on some of our (recent) losses. It was really (about) how bad do you want it. I feel great.”

After Schaumburg (5-4, 1-4) evened the game at 14 on the first of sophomore RB Vince Heydecker’s two touchdown runs (1 yard) with 6:38 remaining in the third period, Cleveland made the home crowd feel great as he topped off a four-play, 80-yard drive with a 23-yard TD toss to junior Torrey Baskin that broke the tie that put the Hawks ahead to stay 21-14 with 5:36 left in the quarter.

He finished 7-of-13 passing for 96 yards in addition to a pair of 1-yard TD runs.

After three straight offensive series by both squads ended in fumbles, Hoffman established a double-digit lead on Minnesota commit Cleveland’s third TD run (2 yards) a little over 2 minutes later (3:26) to open up a 28-14 advantage.

Heydecker (34 carries, 184 yards) pulled the visitors within 28-20 on a 20-yard scoring dash with just 19 ticks left in the period.

The Saxons took advantage of a Hoffman turnover with 7:01 remaining, moving from their 30 to the Hawks’ 19 before Heydecker was stopped by the Hoffman defense on a fourth-and-inches, led by senior defensive lineman Anthony Elenz.

Cleveland (30 carries, 175 yards) clinched the contest for the home team with a 13-yard run inside of 90 seconds left to preserve the win.

“Honestly, I think this game is going to benefit both teams,” Hoffman coach Tim Heyse said. “They’ve (Schaumburg) done a really nice job over there this year. Hat’s off to them on a great year and getting in. Now we need to heal and get ready for next week. We’ve been here before. (We were) 6-3 last year, 6-3 this year. Now it’s just (the) luck of the draw and see where we’re at.”