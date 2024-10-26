Glenbard West ends its season on a high note – but misses out on playoffs

GLEN ELLYN – The 2024 Glenbard West season marked by injuries and a brutally tough start to the schedule ended on a positive note Saturday.

Behind a trio of running backs who gained nearly 100 yards apiece and the pass catching of Dillon Platten, the Hilltoppers cruised to a 48-21 home victory over Oak Park at Duchon Field.

Despite the win, Glenbard West (4-5, 3-3) will miss the postseason for the first time since 2006.

Head coach Chad Hetlet took over the program the next fall and a postseason streak of 16-years followed (there wasn’t a postseason in 2020), which included a pair of state titles and a runner-up finish.

Platten hauled in nine receptions for 91 yards, one of which was a 33-yard touchdown pass from Oliver Valdez.

”That was awesome,” Platten said. “I love these guys so much. We went through so much adversity together this year. We had a tough schedule and things didn’t go our way. But I’ll love these guys for life.

”We put so much work and effort into this program so it’s hard for it to come to an end short (of the playoffs). But I’ll have friendships with these guys forever and everything I’ve learned in this program, I’ll use those lessons for the rest of my life. I was debating playing football when I came in as a freshman. Turns out this was the best decision I’ve ever made.”

Teyion Oriental ran for 98 yards and three touchdowns, JaMarcus Kelly also rushed for 98 yards and a 26-yard TD and Dylan Vlach gained 96 yards on 13 attempts.

Glenbard West's Mason Ellens

Three-year varsity player and Iowa State recruit Mason Ellens contributed a 37-yard scamper to the end zone while also playing defense and special teams.

”That’s the program that has been built here,” Ellens said. “No matter what the situation is, we are going to fight through the adversity. We don’t stop. It doesn’t matter what the score is, it’s about pride more than winning a football game.

”It’s been very special (playing for Glenbard West). There is nothing better than walking down the hill on a Saturday afternoon or the pasta dinners. It’s the little things that matter.”

Valdez completed 11-of-14 passes for 114 yards. Zach Altabarani recovered a fumble on defense and Cynsere Jones notched an interception for the Hilltoppers, who began the season with four losses in a row.

Those opponents – Batavia, Loyola, Downers Grove North and Lyons – finished the regular season with a combined record of 32-4. Glenbard West’s fifth defeat came to a 7-2 York squad in week 7.

This is only the second time Glenbard West has lost more than three games under Hetlet, especially impressive considering how challenging the West Suburban Silver conference is.

”These kids stayed the course after that fifth loss,” said Hetlet, whose team had an outside chance to make the postseason coming into this week because of their high total of playoff points. “They continued to battle and play good football and they came out today and played an outstanding game.

”It’s tough for these seniors, it’s such a high character group of kids. They do stuff for other people all of the time and that’s what this class will be remembered for. People might try to put blame on this class but it’s not that. They can hold their heads up high, they gave us everything.”