Woodstock North football vs. Woodstock score, news, our pick, live coverage

Woodstock North faces Woodstock in Week 9 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive correspondent Thom Gippert will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Woodstock North vs. Woodstock kickoff: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Woodstock High School

Woodstock North-Woodstock preview

About the Thunder: Undefeated through six weeks, Woodstock North suffered its second loss in a row last week, as Sandwich scored with 39 seconds left to pull out a 42-35 win. Max Dennison had four TDs for North, which has secured a playoff berth. Dennison caught the team’s first score on a 48-yard pass from Parker Halihan in the first half, before scoring on runs of 14, 4 and 7 yards in the second half. … The Thunder have allowed 77 points the past two weeks against Sandwich and Richmond-Burton. ... Since the crosstown series started in 2009, North has won 10 of the 15 games, including 14-7 last year. Eight of the games have been decided by single-digits.

About the Blue Streaks: Woodstock’s 38-7 loss to Johnsburg last week was the Blue Streaks’ fourth in five games. None of Woodstock’s three wins are against teams with winning records.

FND pick: Woodstock North

Postgame analysis:

Join us at 9:30 p.m. for Live with Friday Night Drive

IHSA playoff projections? Steve Soucie’s live blog has the latest updates on the IHSA football playoffs

Live updates