Streator football vs. Wilmington score, news, our pick, live coverage

Streator faces Wilmington in Week 9 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive reporter Bill Freskos will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Streator vs. Wilmington kickoff: 7:15 p.m.

Where: Wilmington High School

Streator-Wilmington preview

About the Bulldogs: Streator has a microscopic playoff path left open due to the annual increase in the likelihood more 4-5 teams will make the field of 256. It’s very unlikely, however, even if the Bulldogs can knock off the undefeated defending Class 2A state champions on their home field this Friday. A more attainable goal would be to have a positive showing – regardless of final score – to take into the offseason and a good high school finale for a strong at the skill positions senior group that includes career receptions leader Matt Williamson, fellow WR Jake Hagie, RBs Jordan Lukes and Tristan Finley and QB Isaiah Weibel, who led the team to a last-minute comeback in Week 8′s senior night win over Reed-Custer. If Streator can find a way to beat Wilmington, its four wins would be the most for the program since its 2017 playoff season under former head coach Brian Hassett.

About the Wildcats: The champions of the Illinois Central Eight Conference again, Wilmington the past two weeks has dismissed its two rivals for the ICE crown (Coal City 21-14 and Manteno 41-6) in efficient fashion. Wilmington will be either one of the smallest teams in the Class 3A playoff field or one of the largest in 2A and still has something to play for – a potential top seed in whichever class it winds up in, which could equate to an extra home game later in the playoffs. As for the X’s and O’s, it’s more of the same for the Wildcats. The defense has been suffocating, allowing two or fewer touchdowns in every outing this season, while the wing-T offense has been an absolute machine led by RBs Ryan Kettman and Kyle Farrell and QB Lucas Rink.

Friday Night Drive pick: Wilmington

Postgame analysis:

Live updates