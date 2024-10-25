October 25, 2024
Princeton football vs. Erie-Prophetstown score, news, our pick, live coverage

By Kevin Hieronymus
Princeton's Lane Goskusky runs against Mercer County Friday night at Bryant Field.

Princeton's Lane Goskusky runs against Mercer County Friday night at Bryant Field. (Mike Vaughn)

Princeton faces Erie-Prophetstown in Week 9 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive editor Kevin Hieronymus will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Princeton vs. Erie-Prophetstown kickoff: 7 p.m.

Where: Prophetstown

Princeton-Erie-Prophetstown preview

About the Panthers: The Panthers have won two straight to become playoff eligible and would like none better than to punch their ticket with an upset win over the Tigers. E-P has a 4-2 record against common opponents to Princeton with its losses to state-ranked Newman (41-0) and Rockridge (41-13) in Three Rivers Rock play. E-P seeks its first playoff berth since 2021.

About the Tigers: The Tigers put up 36 second-quarter points en route to a 57-20 win over Mercer County last week. Casey Etheridge rushed for 261 yards and three TDs in just the first half of play and holds two of the top-5 single games rushing all-time for PHS. The Tigers have now outscored their last three opponents 154-34 since slipping at Monmouth-Roseville in Week 5. That loss bumped the Tigers from the No. 3 spot in the AP Poll to No. 10. PHS looks to polish a high seed for its sixth-straight playoff appearance. The Tigers have won all five meetings with E-P since 2015, including all three road games at Prophetstown.

FND Pick: Princeton

Live updates