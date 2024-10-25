Princeton football vs. Erie-Prophetstown score, news, our pick, live coverage

Princeton faces Erie-Prophetstown in Week 9 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive editor Kevin Hieronymus will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Princeton vs. Erie-Prophetstown kickoff: 7 p.m.

Where: Prophetstown

Princeton-Erie-Prophetstown preview

About the Panthers: The Panthers have won two straight to become playoff eligible and would like none better than to punch their ticket with an upset win over the Tigers. E-P has a 4-2 record against common opponents to Princeton with its losses to state-ranked Newman (41-0) and Rockridge (41-13) in Three Rivers Rock play. E-P seeks its first playoff berth since 2021.

About the Tigers: The Tigers put up 36 second-quarter points en route to a 57-20 win over Mercer County last week. Casey Etheridge rushed for 261 yards and three TDs in just the first half of play and holds two of the top-5 single games rushing all-time for PHS. The Tigers have now outscored their last three opponents 154-34 since slipping at Monmouth-Roseville in Week 5. That loss bumped the Tigers from the No. 3 spot in the AP Poll to No. 10. PHS looks to polish a high seed for its sixth-straight playoff appearance. The Tigers have won all five meetings with E-P since 2015, including all three road games at Prophetstown.

FND Pick: Princeton

Postgame analysis:

Live updates