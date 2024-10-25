McHenry football vs. Prairie Ridge score, news, how to watch, our pick, live coverage

Prairie Ridge's Logan Thennes tries to avoid the tackle by Crystal Lake Central's Jon Horbenko in Crystal Lake. (Karen Naess for Shaw Local News Network)

McHenry faces Prairie Ridge in Week 9 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive editor Alex Kantecki will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

McHenry vs. Prairie Ridge kickoff: 7 p.m.

Where: Prairie Ridge High School

McHenry-Prairie Ridge preview

About the Warriors: McHenry lost to visiting Jacobs 35-19 last week, a week after celebrating homecoming with a win over Crystal Lake South. Sophomore Mick Reidy and senior Jacob Jones rushed for 53 and 42 yards, respectively, and each scored a TD. Conner McLean had 67 rushing yards and a TD.

About the Wolves: Prairie Ridge won comfortably, 34-6, against host Crystal Lake Central last week to clinch a playoff berth. But the Wolves led only 6-0 on a pair of Gabe Porter field goals before scoring two TDs late in the first half. Colin Witkowski’s 80-yard interception return for a TD in the fourth quarter helped put the game away. The Wolves, who played their third game in a row without QB Luke Vanderwiel and FB Jack Finn, received rushing TDs from Giovanni Creatore (3 yards), Nick Petty (9 yards) and Jake Wagler (48 yards). Ben Gablenz and Nicholas Schons also had interceptions, and Walter Pollack recorded two sacks.

FND pick: Prairie Ridge

How to watch McHenry-Prairie Ridge football game livestream

The McHenry vs. Prairie Ridge game is available on the NFHS Network

