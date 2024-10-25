Marengo football vs. Sandwich score, news, how to watch, our pick, live coverage

Sandwich Quarterback Brady Behringer (12) looks at the score board as he makes his way to the sideline during a football game against Woodstock at Sandwich High School (Sean King for Shaw Local News Ne)

Marengo faces Sandwich in Week 9 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive correspondent Alex Mielcarz will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Marengo vs. Sandwich kickoff: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Sandwich High School

Marengo-Sandwich preview

About Marengo: Marengo’s upset bid against visiting Richmond-Burton last week fell short, as the Rockets scored three unanswered TDs in the second half to win 35-21. Marengo had leads of 14-0 in the second quarter and 21-14 in the third. QB David Lopez scored on a 69-yard keeper to give the Indians their final lead with 7:26 left in the third quarter. Lopez opened the scoring with a 30-yard TD pass to Alten Bergbreiter. Connor Sacco had a 7-yard TD run in the second quarter. Lopez rushed 15 times for 128 yards and was 22-of-34 passing for 168 yards. Bergbreiter caught seven passes for 65 yards, and Parker Mandelky had eight receptions for 55 yards. With four wins, Marengo would need an at-large berth to qualify for the postseason. The Indians went 4-5 last season and did not make the playoffs.

About Sandwich: Sandwich in all likelihood punched a ticket to its second consecutive postseason last week, and did so in dramatic fashion. Nick Michalek’s 10-yard TD run in the final minute capped off a come-from-behind, 42-35 win at Woodstock North. Sandwich has won five of six games since an 0-2 start and can clinch a playoff appearance with a win. Michalek ran for 138 yards and the TD on 16 carries and also had 53 receiving yards last Friday. Senior fullback Diego Gomez rushed for 114 yards and a TD on 19 carries, and Simeion Harris rushed for two TDs. Defensively, Jeffrey Ashley was in on nine tackles with three solos and six assists.

Friday Night Drive pick: Sandwich

How to watch Marengo-Sandwich football game livestream

The Marengo-Sandwich game is available on the NFHS Network

Postgame analysis:

Live updates