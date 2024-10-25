October 25, 2024
Marengo football vs. Sandwich score, news, how to watch, our pick, live coverage

Marengo faces Sandwich in Week 9 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive correspondent Alex Mielcarz will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Marengo vs. Sandwich kickoff: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Sandwich High School

Marengo-Sandwich preview

About Marengo: Marengo’s upset bid against visiting Richmond-Burton last week fell short, as the Rockets scored three unanswered TDs in the second half to win 35-21. Marengo had leads of 14-0 in the second quarter and 21-14 in the third. QB David Lopez scored on a 69-yard keeper to give the Indians their final lead with 7:26 left in the third quarter. Lopez opened the scoring with a 30-yard TD pass to Alten Bergbreiter. Connor Sacco had a 7-yard TD run in the second quarter. Lopez rushed 15 times for 128 yards and was 22-of-34 passing for 168 yards. Bergbreiter caught seven passes for 65 yards, and Parker Mandelky had eight receptions for 55 yards. With four wins, Marengo would need an at-large berth to qualify for the postseason. The Indians went 4-5 last season and did not make the playoffs.

About Sandwich: Sandwich in all likelihood punched a ticket to its second consecutive postseason last week, and did so in dramatic fashion. Nick Michalek’s 10-yard TD run in the final minute capped off a come-from-behind, 42-35 win at Woodstock North. Sandwich has won five of six games since an 0-2 start and can clinch a playoff appearance with a win. Michalek ran for 138 yards and the TD on 16 carries and also had 53 receiving yards last Friday. Senior fullback Diego Gomez rushed for 114 yards and a TD on 19 carries, and Simeion Harris rushed for two TDs. Defensively, Jeffrey Ashley was in on nine tackles with three solos and six assists.

Friday Night Drive pick: Sandwich

How to watch Marengo-Sandwich football game livestream

The Marengo-Sandwich game is available on the NFHS Network

