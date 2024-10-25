IHSA football Week 9, 2024: Live scores, updates and more for northern Illinois

Friday Night Drive has you covered for northern Illinois high school football coverage in Week 9 of the 2024 season.
Join us at 9:30 p.m. when hosts Matt Rodewald and Steve Soucie break down the action on Live with Friday Night Drive.
We’ve got individual live game coverage from games across the state. Click the link below for live coverage from our reporters on the ground.
Princeton at Erie-Prophetstown
Downers Grove North at Hinsdale Central
Lockport at Homewood-Flossmoor
Plainfield Central at Joliet West
Naperville Central at Lincoln-Way East