Galva football vs. FCW score, news, our pick, live coverage

Galva faces FCW in Week 9 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive reporter Brian Hoxsey will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

Galva vs. FCW kickoff: 7 p.m.

Where: Flanagan

Galva-FCW preview

About the Wildcats: Galva hadn’t made the IHSA’s 11-man football playoffs since the mid-1990s and joined the Mid-County co-op in the 2010s before setting out on its own and making the move to the Illinois 8-Man Football Association in 2021. It hasn’t gone great in terms of wins and losses to this point. The Wildcats are 2-33 since making the move and trying to avoid their second consecutive winless campaign. While its only two competitive games have both come against Peoria Heights – 20-14 and 22-20 losses in back-to-back weeks – Galva has shown the ability to score points, putting up 20 or more in four of its eight outings with 24 in last week’s 28-point loss to Bushnell-Prairie City its highest total.

About the Falcons: Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland likely has an I8FA postseason spot already locked up, but a win here would do wonders for their seed in the 16-team bracket. Despite lopsided losses to 7-1 teams in two of their past three games – 46-14 to Amboy/LaMoille/Ohio in Week 6 and 42-14 last week at Ridgewood – the Falcons have done a nice job taking care of business in games they should win and added a resume-topping 41-26 win at 6-2 West Central in between those aforementioned losses. This looks like a promising opportunity for FCW to build up some momentum against a team surrendering 47.3 points per game for what the Falcons hope will be a multiweek playoff run.

