October 25, 2024
Shaw Local
Illinois High School Football NewsPhoto GalleriesSubscribeAnalysisFeaturesPodcastNewsletterPhoto Store

Dwight football vs. Marquette score, news, our pick, live coverage

By Charlie Ellerbrock
Marquette's Connor Baker carries the ball as he is brought down by Seneca's Brayden Simek on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024 at Seneca High School.

Marquette's Connor Baker carries the ball as he is brought down by Seneca's Brayden Simek at Seneca High School. (Scott Anderson)

Dwight faces Marquette in Week 9 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive reporter Charlie Ellerbrock will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Dwight vs. Marquette kickoff: 7 p.m.

Where: Gould Stadium

Dwight-Marquette preview

About the Trojans: While their low number of playoff points (29) is slightly concerning, current projections have Dwight/Gardner-South Wilmington making the playoffs. That’s thanks to their answering a three-game midseason losing streak with their current two-game winning run, 29-27 over St. Bede and last Friday’s 42-0 decision over Alton Marquette. QB Collin Bachand and RBs Dylan Crouch and Ayden Collom have been the main weapons in a Trojans offense that has become more balanced with an opportunistic passing game added in since Dwight/GSW’s 26-21 loss to Ottawa Marquette back in Week 4 that started its three-game skid.

About the Crusaders: Marquette had a four-game win streak that began with its Week 4 triumph over Dwight snapped last Friday in a tough battle and 21-6 loss to undefeated Seneca. While like the Trojans its five wins don’t guarantee it a playoff spot, Marquette’s higher number of playoff points (37) place the Cru comfortably in the 1A field in every projection. A win here would do wonders for Marquette’s seed and guarantee it an above-.500 record for the 13th consecutive year. Grant Dose (110 carries for 709 yards and nine TDs) is inching closer to a 1,000-yard season, while fellow featured RB Payton Gutierrez (81 carries for 447 yards and four TDs) approaches 500 and also leads the run-first, wing-T Cru in receptions (nine for 108 yards and one TD).

FND pick: Marquette

Postgame analysis:

Join us at 9:30 p.m. for Live with Friday Night Drive

IHSA playoff projections? Steve Soucie’s live blog has the latest updates on the IHSA football playoffs

Live updates