Dwight football vs. Marquette score, news, our pick, live coverage

Dwight faces Marquette in Week 9 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive reporter Charlie Ellerbrock will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Dwight vs. Marquette kickoff: 7 p.m.

Where: Gould Stadium

Dwight-Marquette preview

About the Trojans: While their low number of playoff points (29) is slightly concerning, current projections have Dwight/Gardner-South Wilmington making the playoffs. That’s thanks to their answering a three-game midseason losing streak with their current two-game winning run, 29-27 over St. Bede and last Friday’s 42-0 decision over Alton Marquette. QB Collin Bachand and RBs Dylan Crouch and Ayden Collom have been the main weapons in a Trojans offense that has become more balanced with an opportunistic passing game added in since Dwight/GSW’s 26-21 loss to Ottawa Marquette back in Week 4 that started its three-game skid.

About the Crusaders: Marquette had a four-game win streak that began with its Week 4 triumph over Dwight snapped last Friday in a tough battle and 21-6 loss to undefeated Seneca. While like the Trojans its five wins don’t guarantee it a playoff spot, Marquette’s higher number of playoff points (37) place the Cru comfortably in the 1A field in every projection. A win here would do wonders for Marquette’s seed and guarantee it an above-.500 record for the 13th consecutive year. Grant Dose (110 carries for 709 yards and nine TDs) is inching closer to a 1,000-yard season, while fellow featured RB Payton Gutierrez (81 carries for 447 yards and four TDs) approaches 500 and also leads the run-first, wing-T Cru in receptions (nine for 108 yards and one TD).

FND pick: Marquette

Postgame analysis:

Join us at 9:30 p.m. for Live with Friday Night Drive

IHSA playoff projections? Steve Soucie’s live blog has the latest updates on the IHSA football playoffs

Live updates