DuPec football vs. Seneca score, news, our pick, live coverage

What to know

DuPec vs. Seneca kickoff: 7 p.m.

Where: Seneca High School

DuPec-Seneca preview

About the Rivermen: Despite being nonconference, this on paper appears to be one of the top small-school, Week 9 games in the state. A Class 3A quarterfinalist a year ago, Durand-Pecatonica comes in with just one loss (46-22 to undefeated Lena-Winslow in Week 6) and a powerful, balanced offensive attack that is averaging 42.6 points per game including last Friday’s 54-26 handling of Forreston. QB Cooper Hoffman (77-of-112 passing for 1,303 yards, 16 TDs, four INTs) and top two targets Jaxon Diedrich (40 receptions for 725 yards, 10 TDs) and Brody Black (30 catches for 446 yards, four touchdowns) lead the passing game, complemented by a three-man rushing attack spearheaded by Hoffman (559 yards, 14 TDs), Dermot Dolan (710 yards, six TDs) and Lukas Rossow (547 yards, seven TDs).

About the Fighting Irish: Seneca likely faces its biggest test of the regular season and puts its 28-game regular-season winning streak on the line against another program that’s been smashing most every team put in its path. Last Friday’s 21-6 home win over Marquette in the teams’ second meeting of the season was far and away the Irish’ closest game of the season. Seneca in seven games played (excluding a Week 7 forfeit victory) is outscoring its opponents by an average score of 40.1-10.7 and has only surrendered three touchdowns in a game twice, against Tremont in Week 1 and Dwight/GSW in Week 6. Seneca 1,000-yard rusher Brody Rademacher and the offense will look to churn up yardage and clock out of the power-T to keep DuPec’s potent attack off the field as much as possible.

FND pick: Seneca

