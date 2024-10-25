October 25, 2024
Shaw Local
Illinois High School Football NewsPhoto GalleriesSubscribeAnalysisFeaturesPodcastNewsletterPhoto Store

Burlington Central football vs. Huntley score, news, how to watch, our pick, live coverage

By Joe Aguilar
Huntley's Braylon Bower is tackled in the backfield by Prairie Ridge's Giovanni Creatore during a Fox Valley Conference football game on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, at Huntley High School.

Huntley's Braylon Bower is tackled in the backfield by Prairie Ridge's Giovanni Creatore during a Fox Valley Conference football game at Huntley High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Burlington Central faces Huntley in Week 9 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive reporter Joe Aguilar will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Burlington Central vs. Huntley kickoff: 7 p.m.

Where: Huntley High School

Burlington Central-Huntley preview

About the Rockets: Burlington Central is officially in the playoffs for the first time in 10 years thanks to its 31-6 win over Hampshire last week. The Rockets went 4-5 in each of the past two seasons. Senior LJ Kerr, a three-year starter, ran for a 7-yard TD on a reverse and intercepted a pass from his safety spot. Another three-year starter, senior QB Jackson Alcorn, was 13-of-20 passing for 127 yards and a 23-yard TD pass to Chase Powrozek. Parker Auxier led the Rockets’ defense with nine tackles and three pass breakups. … Burlington Central has won six of its past seven games after opening the season with a loss to still-undefeated Cary-Grove. A win will give the Rockets their best regular-season finish since 2011. … BC has lost its past five games against Huntley.

About the Red Raiders: Huntley bounced back from its 44-43 loss to Cary-Grove, a game in which it never trailed until late in the fourth quarter, by beating Dundee-Crown 48-21 last week. QB Braylon Bower rushed for three TDs and threw one to Jordan Oruche. Ari Fiebig had a 52-yard TD run, and Carter Pope had a 48-yard fumble recovery for a score. Ethan Albertson had an interception. … Huntley can clinch a playoff berth with a win.

FND pick: Burlington Central

How to watch Burlington Central-Huntley football game livestream

The Burlington Central vs. Huntley game is available on the NFHS Network

Postgame analysis:

Join us at 9:30 p.m. for Live with Friday Night Drive

IHSA playoff projections? Steve Soucie’s live blog has the latest updates on the IHSA football playoffs

Live updates