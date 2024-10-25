Burlington Central football vs. Huntley score, news, how to watch, our pick, live coverage

Burlington Central faces Huntley in Week 9 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive reporter Joe Aguilar will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Burlington Central vs. Huntley kickoff: 7 p.m.

Where: Huntley High School

Burlington Central-Huntley preview

About the Rockets: Burlington Central is officially in the playoffs for the first time in 10 years thanks to its 31-6 win over Hampshire last week. The Rockets went 4-5 in each of the past two seasons. Senior LJ Kerr, a three-year starter, ran for a 7-yard TD on a reverse and intercepted a pass from his safety spot. Another three-year starter, senior QB Jackson Alcorn, was 13-of-20 passing for 127 yards and a 23-yard TD pass to Chase Powrozek. Parker Auxier led the Rockets’ defense with nine tackles and three pass breakups. … Burlington Central has won six of its past seven games after opening the season with a loss to still-undefeated Cary-Grove. A win will give the Rockets their best regular-season finish since 2011. … BC has lost its past five games against Huntley.

About the Red Raiders: Huntley bounced back from its 44-43 loss to Cary-Grove, a game in which it never trailed until late in the fourth quarter, by beating Dundee-Crown 48-21 last week. QB Braylon Bower rushed for three TDs and threw one to Jordan Oruche. Ari Fiebig had a 52-yard TD run, and Carter Pope had a 48-yard fumble recovery for a score. Ethan Albertson had an interception. … Huntley can clinch a playoff berth with a win.

FND pick: Burlington Central

