A look back: Week 9 Bureau County area football scores over the years

Here’s a look at Bureau County area Week 9 football scores over the years:

5 years ago (2019)

Amboy-LaMoille 34, AFC 16

Annawan-Wethersfield 44, Stark County 0

Byron 62, Dixon 21

Kaneland 31, L-P 0

Kewanee 21, Hall 13

Morrison 35, Orion 6

Newman 25, Fulton 8

Monmouth-Roseville 26, Sherrard 12

Oregon 20, Mendota 12

Princeton 49, E-P 7

Riverdale 54, Bureau Valley13

Rochelle 40, Ottawa 34

Rockridge 47, St. Bede 26

10 years ago (2014)

Annawan-Wethersfield 21, ROWVA 14

Dixon 42, Byron 28

E-P 41, Orion 21

Fulton 35, Bureau Valley 27

Geneseo 21, DeKalb 7

Hall 62, Princeton 28

Marquette 35, Alden-Hebron 22

Mendota 49, Winnebago 23

Morris 49, L-P 7

Morrison 21, Riverdale 7

Newman 44, Amboy-LaMoille 0

Rochelle 21, Sterling 18

Rockford Lutheran 63, Rock Falls 14

Rockridge 55, Kewanee 30

St. Bede 53, Sherrard 26

Yorkville 27, Ottawa 14

25 years ago (1999)

Amboy 54, Eureka 28

Dixon 6, Princeton 0

East Moline 28, Sterling 20

Fulton 49, Prophetstown 10

Hall 35, BCC 7

Kewanee 59, Wauconda 26

L-P 27, Peoria Woodruff 14

Marquette 27, Bradford/Henry/Midland 8

Mendota 35, Limestone 9

Morrison 54, Erie 12

Newman 21, Riverdale 6

Ottawa 21, Moline 14

Princeville 21, Annawan 20

Rock Island 14, Rock Falls 7

Rochelle 21, Geneseo 7

St. Bede 47, Bureau Valley 8

Streator 27, Morton 14

Stronghurst Southern 42, LaMoille co-op 12

50 years ago (1974)

Dixon 13, Rock Falls 6

Freeport Aquin 20, Tampico 6

Geneseo 37, Kewanee 14

Hall 20, Marquette 14

Hinsdale Central 50, Ottawa 6

LaSalle-Peru 20, Mendota 8

Pontiac 35, Princeton 0

Rochelle 30, Maine North 14

St. Bede 30, Streator 8

Toulon 44, Dunlap 22

Walnut 40, Brimfield 6

Western 36, Manlius 8

Wethersfield 28, Bradford 14

Wyoming 18, Princeville 8