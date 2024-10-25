A look back: Week 9 Bureau County area football scores over the years

Here’s a look at Bureau County area Week 9 football scores over the years:
5 years ago (2019)
Amboy-LaMoille 34, AFC 16
Annawan-Wethersfield 44, Stark County 0
Byron 62, Dixon 21
Kaneland 31, L-P 0
Kewanee 21, Hall 13
Morrison 35, Orion 6
Newman 25, Fulton 8
Monmouth-Roseville 26, Sherrard 12
Oregon 20, Mendota 12
Princeton 49, E-P 7
Riverdale 54, Bureau Valley13
Rochelle 40, Ottawa 34
Rockridge 47, St. Bede 26
10 years ago (2014)
Annawan-Wethersfield 21, ROWVA 14
Dixon 42, Byron 28
E-P 41, Orion 21
Fulton 35, Bureau Valley 27
Geneseo 21, DeKalb 7
Hall 62, Princeton 28
Marquette 35, Alden-Hebron 22
Mendota 49, Winnebago 23
Morris 49, L-P 7
Morrison 21, Riverdale 7
Newman 44, Amboy-LaMoille 0
Rochelle 21, Sterling 18
Rockford Lutheran 63, Rock Falls 14
Rockridge 55, Kewanee 30
St. Bede 53, Sherrard 26
Yorkville 27, Ottawa 14
25 years ago (1999)
Amboy 54, Eureka 28
Dixon 6, Princeton 0
East Moline 28, Sterling 20
Fulton 49, Prophetstown 10
Hall 35, BCC 7
Kewanee 59, Wauconda 26
L-P 27, Peoria Woodruff 14
Marquette 27, Bradford/Henry/Midland 8
Mendota 35, Limestone 9
Morrison 54, Erie 12
Newman 21, Riverdale 6
Ottawa 21, Moline 14
Princeville 21, Annawan 20
Rock Island 14, Rock Falls 7
Rochelle 21, Geneseo 7
St. Bede 47, Bureau Valley 8
Streator 27, Morton 14
Stronghurst Southern 42, LaMoille co-op 12
50 years ago (1974)
Dixon 13, Rock Falls 6
Freeport Aquin 20, Tampico 6
Geneseo 37, Kewanee 14
Hall 20, Marquette 14
Hinsdale Central 50, Ottawa 6
LaSalle-Peru 20, Mendota 8
Pontiac 35, Princeton 0
Rochelle 30, Maine North 14
St. Bede 30, Streator 8
Toulon 44, Dunlap 22
Walnut 40, Brimfield 6
Western 36, Manlius 8
Wethersfield 28, Bradford 14
Wyoming 18, Princeville 8