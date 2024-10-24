Friday Night Drive Team of the Week MVP: Geneva quarterback Tony Chahino

Geneva quarterback Tony Chahino (bottom row, fifth on right) holds the Friday Night Drive Team of the Week belt with his teammates. (Joel Boenitz)

Geneva is in the midst of one of the best seasons in program history. And a big reason why has been because of the play of its quarterback

Tony Chahino kept his outstanding season going last week, throwing for a season-high six touchdowns in a 49-14 victory over St. Charles East. It improved the Vikings to 8-0, one of just 27 teams still unbeaten statewide.

For his efforts, Chahino was selected as the Friday Night Drive Team of the Week MVP. Here is his Q&A with Sports Reporter Joel Boenitz.

FND: What is the feeling of winning the Team of the Week MVP?

Chahino: I mean, it feels great. I think you can never expect to be named MVP. It’s just such an honor.

FND: Your win against St. Charles East moved you guys to 8-0 last week. What was that like?

Chahino: These are expectations that we’ve always had for ourselves. Going into the offseason last year, we had a really tough loss to Cary-Grove, and that sat with us. So we just kept working, stayed hungry and kept going to work each week.

FND: You had your best scoring performance last week with six touchdowns. What was the feeling afterwards?

Chahino: Personally, I felt like that wasn’t my best performance. I just got away with six touchdowns. It wasn’t normal, but it was still a great feeling. Six touchdowns is a pretty impressive showing, but I’ve always got to stay hungry for more.

FND: You’ve put up almost 1,900 passing yards and 31 touchdowns this season under center. What’s been the key to your success?

Chahino: It all starts with practice. We’ve got Monday through Thursday to train ourselves and get ready for the opposing team, and it all starts there. You got to stay focused, dial it in and keep practicing.

Geneva quarterback Anthony Chahino blocks Wheaton North’s Alex Karlovitz during a game at Geneva. (Sandy Bressner)

FND: A fact that a lot of people forget is that this is just your first year as the starting quarterback. Is this how you imagined your season would go?

Chahino: I never imagined it to go this way. I thought it would just be a regular season where I’d be having fun with the guys. But we’ve exceeded everything we’ve wanted to do so far, and it feels pretty great.

FND: What’s your go-to meal before a game?

Chahino: It’s always the Jimmy John’s sandwich. I like to get a “Turkey Tom” with no cheese, I just love it. Got to get a cookie with it, as well as some barbecue chips.

FND: What’s your favorite local restaurant to go to?

Chahino: I’d have to go with Atlas Chicken Shack. It’s a small little place downtown on Third Street. It’s got my favorite chicken tenders, and I like them with some of their homemade ranch. They’ve also got these rice balls that are filled with cheese, and they’re really good.

FND: Who is your favorite quarterback, professional or in college, to watch?

Chahino: I’ve always idolized Aaron Rodgers growing up. I know it’s tough to say because not many people love him, and I personally have a love-hate relationship with him, but I’ve always looked up to him. He’s my favorite quarterback, and he’s the man that made me fall in love with football.

FND: Do you have a Halloween costume picked out yet for this year?

Chahino: Unfortunately I don’t, but I will be planning one soon. Got to look into that real soon.