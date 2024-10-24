October 24, 2024
BCR Pigskin Prognosticators for Week 9, 2024

By Kevin Hieronymus
Here are our picks for Week 9:

Week 9
Games		Kevin Hieronymus
BCR Sports Editor
Last week: 9-1
Season: 66-14		Kevin Chlum
NT Sports Editor
Last week: 9-1
Season: 67-13		Craig Johnson
Guest picker
Last week guest: 9-1
Season: 65-15
Princeton at E-PPrincetonPrincetonPrinceton
West Hancock at BVBVBVBV
Hall at RockridgeRockridgeRockridgeRockridge
Prairie City at AmboyAmboyAmboyAmboy
Ottawa at St. BedeOttawaOttawaOttawa
L-P at O’FallonL-PL-PO’Fallon
Mendota at Mercer Co.Mercer CoMercer CoMendota
Mon-Rose at NewmanNewmanMon-RoseNewman
Kewanee at OrionKewaneeKewaneeKewanee
A-W at PrincevilleA-WA-WA-W

Craig Johnson is a retired teacher/coach from Bureau Valley