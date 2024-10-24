BCR Pigskin Prognosticators for Week 9, 2024

Here are our picks for Week 9:
|Week 9
Games
|Kevin Hieronymus
BCR Sports Editor
Last week: 9-1
Season: 66-14
|Kevin Chlum
NT Sports Editor
Last week: 9-1
Season: 67-13
|Craig Johnson
Guest picker
Last week guest: 9-1
Season: 65-15
|Princeton at E-P
|Princeton
|Princeton
|Princeton
|West Hancock at BV
|BV
|BV
|BV
|Hall at Rockridge
|Rockridge
|Rockridge
|Rockridge
|Prairie City at Amboy
|Amboy
|Amboy
|Amboy
|Ottawa at St. Bede
|Ottawa
|Ottawa
|Ottawa
|L-P at O’Fallon
|L-P
|L-P
|O’Fallon
|Mendota at Mercer Co.
|Mercer Co
|Mercer Co
|Mendota
|Mon-Rose at Newman
|Newman
|Mon-Rose
|Newman
|Kewanee at Orion
|Kewanee
|Kewanee
|Kewanee
|A-W at Princeville
|A-W
|A-W
|A-W
Craig Johnson is a retired teacher/coach from Bureau Valley