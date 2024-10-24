BCR Pigskin Prognosticators for Week 9, 2024

Here are our picks for Week 9:

Week 9

Games Kevin Hieronymus

BCR Sports Editor

Last week: 9-1

Season: 66-14 Kevin Chlum

NT Sports Editor

Last week: 9-1

Season: 67-13 Craig Johnson

Guest picker

Last week guest: 9-1

Season: 65-15 Princeton at E-P Princeton Princeton Princeton West Hancock at BV BV BV BV Hall at Rockridge Rockridge Rockridge Rockridge Prairie City at Amboy Amboy Amboy Amboy Ottawa at St. Bede Ottawa Ottawa Ottawa L-P at O’Fallon L-P L-P O’Fallon Mendota at Mercer Co. Mercer Co Mercer Co Mendota Mon-Rose at Newman Newman Mon-Rose Newman Kewanee at Orion Kewanee Kewanee Kewanee A-W at Princeville A-W A-W A-W

Craig Johnson is a retired teacher/coach from Bureau Valley