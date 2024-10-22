Friday Night Drive Week 9 Power Rankings: A calm week before the potential storm

Football: Andrew vs Lincoln-Way East OCT 18 Lincoln Way East's running back Brody Gish runs the ball during a non-conference game against Andrew in Week 8. The frighteningly consistent Lincoln-Way East offensive attack has kept Lincoln-Way East at No. 2 in the FND Power Rankings. (Dean Reid for Shaw Local News/Dean Reid)

There was plenty of crazy results in the Week 8 schedule, but it didn’t have much of an effect on the top ranked teams in the Friday Night Drive Power Rankings.

The top 12 teams in the rankings all collected victories and collectively the poll went 22-3 as a group, with two of the three losses coming to other ranked teams.

It very well may be a simple calm before the storm moment. There are two games that feature members of the top 11 teams playing one another in Week 9 (Lincoln-Way East vs. Naperville Central and Loyola vs. Mount Carmel). And several other ranked teams face imposing challenges as well.

With so many wins amongst the top 25 teams, Morgan Park is the lone new team in the rankings as the Mustangs enter at No. 25.

Here are the complete Friday Night Drive Power Rankings: