The Herald-News Football Notebook: Joliet West has most complete performance of the year

The story had been the same for much of the season. Joliet West: top of the line defense, struggling offense. Even in games when the Tigers’ offense had success, there still were issues with penalties and turnovers that seemed to sour the mood. Through one quarter Friday, those issues remained.

But after that, it was as complete a performance as the Tigers have had all season as they dominated Plainfield East.

After a 47-yard touchdown pass from Antoine Brooks to Jordan Bennett during the first possession, the Joliet West offense stalled the rest of the first quarter with a pick-six, three three-and-outs and four penalties. From the second quarter on, it was a new team as the Tigers scored 42 points. Brooks tossed four touchdowns while running for a fifth, and Bennet had four catches for 163 yards and two scores.

“We were slow in the first,” Brooks said. “We scored quick and then momentum went down after the pick. We got it back up and did what we had to in order to win the game.”

As for the defense, they were as elite as ever. Prior to the subs coming in late in the third, Joliet West held Plainfield East to -10 yards, two first downs, which both came by penalty, and the only points allowed came off the pick-six.

Now, Joliet West will be looking for a repeat performance at home against winless Plainfield Central. At 4-4, a win should put the Tigers in the postseason for the second consecutive year. Coach Dan Tito believes they’ll be ready to do what needs to be done.

“The biggest key next week is to continue our practice and preparation,” he said. “We’ve had such a good couple last weeks of practice. There’s been great energy, and the kids have been locked in. We need to transition that energy and preparedness to the game.”

WINLESS REED-CUSTER NEED’S WEEK 9 WIN AT LISLE

Up 13-12 against host Streator, the Reed-Custer Comets seemed to have put away their first victory of the season – or at worst guaranteed themselves a chance at overtime – on an apparent 9-yard touchdown run with 2:34 remaining in regulation

A holding call brought the touchdown back, however, and two subsequent plays for losses gave the ball to the Bulldogs. Streator put together a 76-yard scoring drive to take an 18-13 advantage, one it made hold up when Reed-Custer’s answering drive ran out of time on the Bulldogs’ 22.

It was the ninth consecutive loss, second consecutive close defeat and fourth one-possession loss for the Comets (0-8). They will look to avoid the program’s first winless season since 2015 when they host also-winless Lisle in Week 9. Lisle surprised Reed-Custer last year with a 28-22 defeat to end the 2023 campaign, the first loss of Reed-Custer’s current nine-game streak.

”We need it,” Reed-Custer coach Gavin Johnston said of a win Friday. " [Lisle] got us last year. We went up there thinking we can finish the year 4-5, and they got us. It was 21-0 before you could blink.

”It’s our senior night, it’s our last home game, and our kids, they feel the pain tonight. I told them, ‘I don’t want that pain for you guys next week on our own home field.’ "

RAMPING IT UP

One thing that is about as certain as death and taxes is that Wilmington imposes its will on opponents. Usually this means the Wildcats will begin the game gaining ground in small increments before the other team wears down and bigger gains come.

During Friday night’s 41-6 win over Manteno, it was a little different. The Wildcats still ran the ball often. In fact, they didn’t attempt a pass. However, the gains were seldom small. Wilmington ran the ball 36 times for 473 yards, averaging 13.1 yards per attempt. Ryan Kettman was the biggest contributor as he needed just six carries to log 213 yards and four touchdowns. Hunter Osipavisius was ruthlessly efficient, using his two carries to cover 123 yards and he scored both times he touched the ball. Kyle Farrell added 82 yards on his 11 attempts.

As hard as it may be to believe, the defending Class 2A champions and winners of 21 straight games may still be getting better as the postseason approaches.

WEEK 8 SCOREBOARD

Coal City 55, Herscher 0

Dwight 42, Alton Marquette 0

Joliet Catholic Academy 1, De La Salle 0 (forfeit)

Joliet West 42, Plainfield East 14

Lemont 33, Oak Forest 3

Lincoln-Way Central 29, Waubonsie Valley 13

Lincoln-Way East 49, Andrew 20

Lincoln-Way West 40, Lockport 39

Oswego 42, Minooka 10

Peotone 41, Lisle 10

Plainfield North 14, Bolingbrook 7

Plainfield South 63, Plainfield Central 0

Providence Catholic 34, Marian Catholic 0

Romeoville 40, Joliet Central 7

Seneca 21, Ottawa Marquette 6

Streator 18, Reed-Custer 13

Sycamore 42, Morris 0

Wilmington 41, Manteno 6