Sophomore QB Charlie Daly throws 3 TDs, Loyola deals a blow to Carmel’s playoff hopes

MUNDELEIN – With one game to go, and after a 34-16 loss to Loyola on Friday, Carmel only has three wins and is unlikely to be postseason eligible for a third straight season. Carmel (3-5) will finish the season at Fenwick.

“We are going to treat it like a playoff game,” Carmel coach Jason McKie said. “We are not going to look at all that stuff, points and numbers. It will take care of itself. It’s a hostile environment, playing a tough team. We will be ready to play.”

Carmel’s playoff hopes were alive in the third quarter, trailing by a touchdown, however, Loyola went on a 17-0 run to pull away.

Sophomore Charlie Daly, making his second varsity start at quarterback, highlighted that scoring spree with a 65-yard pass to Drew MacPherson. MacPherson also scored on a 6-yard run.

Overall, Daly was 16-for-28 for 253 yards and three touchdowns. Will Carlson had two of those touchdown receptions and had 64 yards receiving, while Gavin Vradenburg added 62 yards on four receptions.

“Our sophomore quarterback started off a little rocky but as he got more involved in the game he put some really good drives together,” said Loyola coach Beau Desherow, whose team improved to 6-2. “Our offensive line was the key to tonight. They did a good job at protecting and opening up holes for our run game.”

MacPherson led Ramblers in receiving with 92 yards, while also rushing for 68 yards, highlighting an offense that scored on all but its final two drives.

On the other side of the ball Carmel quarterback Trae Taylor showcased his accuracy in the first half completing his first 10 passes. His first incompletion came on the final play of the first half with his Hail Mary throw from the 46-yard line falling to the ground.

Despite the accuracy, Carmel went into the half trailing 17-7. Taylor didn’t have the ball in his hands as much because Carmel only had three first half drives. The first drive was a 3-and-out only going nine yards. The third drive started with 29 seconds left in the half, and the Corsairs ran out of time.

Carmel, however, did have one long drive in the first two quarters, moving the ball 75 yards in almost nine minutes, capped off by a 2-yard run by Jordan McKie.

Taylor finished the game completing 22 of 30 for 233 yards. He hooked up with Jack Greiber, who had 89 yards receiving, for the final touchdown of the game.

Taylor’s last throw, however, was intercepted inches from the end zone by Henry Newton to seal Loyola’s victory.

Loyola travels to Mount Carmel next week with a chance for the CCL/ESCC Blue championship.

“We are excited to go down there and play for a Catholic League championship,” Desherow said.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20241018/prep-football/loyola-puts-damper-on-carmels-playoff-hopes/