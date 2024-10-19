Nick Michalek punches in go-ahead score on final drive as Sandwich outlasts Woodstock North 42-35

WOODSTOCK – After playing catch-up for most of the game, Sandwich dominantly marched down field on its closing drive as the Indians outlasted Woodstock North 42-35 in a dog fight.

Quarterback Braden Behringer completed a pair of 30-plus yard throws during the drive to Nick Michalek and Simeion Harris, who held on to a throw he bobbled, but it was Michalek who punched in the go-ahead touchdown with only 39 seconds left in the game.

“Our offense just really clicked there,” Michalek said. “It’s been clicking all night, really all season, so that’s just typical for us.”

Harris and Michalek contributed scores in the first half as well with 15- and 7-yard TD rushes, respectively.

Diego Gomez contributed a 3-yard score in the second quarter, the last of the Indians’ three first-half touchdowns, and QB Behringer took over in the second half. He recorded a pair of 2-yard rushing TDs on back-to-back drives before his heroics in the air late in the contest.

He had nothing but praise for his teammates after the big win.

“Defense really stepped up when we needed,” Behringer said. “The blocking was there. Good teams find a way to win.”

In the first half, Thunder running back Max Dennison caught his team’s first touchdown of the half, a 48-yard reception from quarterback Parker Halihan. In the second quarter, he ran North to a 27-21 halftime lead with thee more scores on the ground from 14, 4 and 7 yards.

Dennison had only four offensive touches in the first half, and he made them count.

The last two of Dennison’s first-half scores followed long gains by Sean Mitchell. Mitchell returned a kickoff deep in Indians’ territory. He might have scored had he not been tackled by his horsecollar, the penalty that set up Dennison’s 4-yard score on the very next play.

The fleet-footed sophomore also received a 38-yard reception during the drive that yielded Dennison’s 7-yard score later in the half.

The Indians matched the first three Dennison scores with touchdowns of their own.

The Thunder’s second half touchdown also followed a horsecollar penalty. Halihan found space from 35 yards out but was brought down with a flag flying. He ran in a 3-yard touchdown on the play after the penalty was enforced. He then gave his team a fighting chance on their last drive, but the Indians defense came up with the stop.

“It was great execution by our offense all game,” Thunder coach Matt Polnow said. “Tough loss. We hung with them every play.”

Both teams entered the day 4-1 in KRC play, and Sandwich kept pace with Richmond-Burton, a 35-21 winner over Marengo, though R-B owns the tie-breaker between the teams.

When asked what went well in the nail-biting victory, Sandwich coach Kris Cassie’s mind went to the climactic moments late.

“Defense held when we really needed them to on the fourth-and-2,” Cassie said. “The offense came through with [1:20] left. We work on the 2-minute offense all the time.”

Sandwich will close the season versus Marengo. Woodstock North will finish its season at crosstown rival Woodstock.