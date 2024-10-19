High school football: Week 8 results for 2024, recaps for every game in the Northwest Herald area

Jacobs' Luke Gormsen celebrates with teammate Cooper Gulgren after Gulgren intercepted a pass on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024, at McCracken Field in McHenry. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Jacobs 35, McHenry 19: The Golden Eagles guaranteed their spot in the postseason by beating the Warriors in Fox Valley Conference play for their sixth victory.

Richmond-Burton 35, Marengo 21: The Rockets scored on their first four possessions in the second half to come back and beat the Indians in their Kishwaukee River Conference game.

Prairie Ridge 34, Crystal Lake Central 6: The Wolves got back on track with an FVC win against the crosstown rival Tigers.

Burlington Central 31, Hampshire 6: LJ Kerr scored a 7-yard touchdown on a reverse and intercepted a pass from his safety spot as the Rockets beat Hampshire to secure their sixth win and first playoff berth since 2014.

Cary-Grove 50, Crystal Lake South 7: QB Peyton Seaburg ran for three touchdowns and added another in the air as the Trojans clinched the FVC championship outright and stayed undefeated.

Sandwich 42, Woodstock North 35: The Thunder fell to the Indians in a high-scoring KRC game, with Sandwich running back Nicak Michalek scoring the game-winning TD with 39 seconds remaining.

Plano 29, Harvard 22: The Reapers scored a 75-yard touchdown with 1:10 remaining as the Hornets fell in the KRC game.

Johnsburg 38, Woodstock 7: The Skyhawks topped the Blue Streaks in the KRC game for their fifth win. Carter Block was 15-of-22 passing for 168 yards and three TDs.

Huntley 48, Dundee-Crown 21: QB Braylon Bower accounted for four total touchdowns as the Red Raiders defeated the Chargers in their FVC game.

Marian Central 69, St. Edward 15: Eddie Kowalczyk had six rushing TDs on 11 carries as the Hurricanes picked up a Chicagoland Christian Conference win against the Green Wave.

Alden-Hebron 38, Hiawatha 6: Caleb Linneman ran for 284 yards on seven carries while scoring TDs on runs of 50, 71, 60 and 97 yards in the Giants’ Illinois 8-Man Football Association victory.