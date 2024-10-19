Fast start leads Naperville Central to Southwest Valley Red title

NAPERVILLE – Naperville Central wanted to get off to a fast start Friday night against visiting Sandburg.

The Redhawks did just that, and it led to a division championship.

The Redhawks scored 16 first-quarter points then held off the Eagles in the second half to win 22-8 and clinch the Southwest Valley Red title.

The victory saw Naperville Central (8-0, 4-0) stay undefeated on the season.

“We’ve been working towards this since February, even since last December,” said Redhawks senior running back Aiden Clark. “Early mornings in the weight room, and I’ve been playing with these guys for a long time. It’s great to see it culminate to this.”

Clark returned against Sandburg after a two-game absence due to injury, a PCL tear to his knee.

He originally thought he would be out 4-6 weeks.

“We played complementary football tonight,” said Clark, who finished the night with 177 yards rushing. “When all facets of the game come together like this, it’s hard not to win.”

Naperville Central received the opening kickoff and drove the ball right down the field, scoring on a 3-yard run by quarterback Sebastian Hayes.

They extended the lead to 14-0 later in the opening period on a 13-yard rush off-tackle from Clark.

Then the Redhawks defense, which was solid all evening, got into the act.

A sack by Nathan Czachor pushed the Eagles back to their own 3-yard line, and on the very next play, a fumbled snap led to a safety and a Naperville Central 16-0 advantage with 1:41 still left to play in the first quarter.

The Redhawks held the visitors to just 50 yards on offense in the first half and went to halftime with a 19-0 lead thanks to a second-quarter 28-yard field goal from Gavin Ellison.

“We’ve been working hard,” said Naperville Central senior Nicholas Zbylut. “Early mornings, all off-season, late nights during the season. I think we earned this tonight.”

Sandburg played better after halftime, and an interception by Ryan Ward of the Eagles midway through the third helped cut into the deficit when teammate Luke Basiorka ran 3 yards for a score.

A 2-point conversion made it 19-8, but the hosts increased their lead to 22-8 on another field goal by Ellison, this one from 24 yards at the 10:01 mark of the final quarter.

Then the Redhawks defense bore down, stopping a late Eagles drive with a key quarterback sack by Zbylut.

It was one of four sacks by the hosts on the night, with Jake Stanish and Troy Kashul earning the other two.

“I saw their quarterback rolling out,” Zbylut said of his clutch play, “and there was no one in my zone so I thought I could step up and make a play. I trusted my gut and just did it.”

Hayes finished with 81 yards through the air for Naperville Central, with Clark getting three receptions for 40 yards.

“I envisioned our team’s success this year,” Zbylut said. “I had faith, and I love my teammates.”

“It’s the last season (for the seniors) so we’ve got to go all out.”

